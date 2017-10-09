DA seeks changes to PIC law amid graft concerns

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is also concerned about the politicisation of the PIC and announced on Friday that he had written to Matjila and the board asking for a list (within two weeks) of all the PIC’s beneficiaries and the investments which will be made public.

He has also asked for a forensic investigation into concerns about irregularities. The list of investments must include details of directors and shareholders of companies.

Gigaba said he would engage with trade unions on their call to have a labour representative on the PIC board.

He said these measures were in the interests of transparency, but the DA’s proposed bill wants to ensure that even greater transparency is embodied in the PIC’s governing act.

The opposition party’s proposed bill would put an end to the appointment of the deputy finance minister as the chairperson of the PIC and provide for a new method for the appointment of the chairperson, in which Parliament would play a significant role.

It also provides for the appointment of representatives of the PIC’s major clients, including the GEPF and the UIF, to a 12-person PIC board. Two board members will be executive directors and one a representative of the Treasury.

DA spokesman on finance David Maynier said the proposed bill built on the party’s campaign to ensure the PIC made public particulars of all "unlisted investments", which were worth about R45bn.

