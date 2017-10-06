National

Mpumalaga emerges as kingmaker in ANC race, conference list shows

06 October 2017 - 19:35 NATASHA MARRIAN
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL
A total of 4.723 delegates are set to attend the ANC national conference in December, a letter from the party headquarters to provincial secretaries showed on Friday.

The letter sent by secretary-general Gwede Mantashe and seen by Business Day provides the numerical breakdown of the delegates each province will bring to the national conference – the breakdown will show which candidate for the presidency holds the upper hand as the now opened nomination process progresses.

This marks only a slight increase from the party’s last conference in Mangaung in which 4,500 delegates participated.

The Mpumalanga province is truly emerging as a kingmaker – particularly as it is now confirmed that it will bring the second largest delegation to the gathering.

Powerful Mpumalanga leader David Mabuza is backing a unity ticket, preferably with current ANC treasurer Zweli Mkhize as president.

The breakdown of provincial delegations is largely similar to the last conference, with KwaZulu-Natal bringing the largest delegation with 870 members. Howevrer, the Mpumalanga province delegation has surpassed that of the Eastern Cape, which was traditionally the second largest in terms of membership numbers.

Mpumalanga will bring 736 delegates while the Eastern Cape brings 648 delegates.

Limpopo is the fourth largest delegation, surpassing Gauteng who was third largest in 2012 – bringing 643 delegates.

North West will bring the fifth largest delegation, with 538 delegates and Gauteng is the sixth largest with 508 delegates.

The Free State brings a delegation of 409 to the conference while the Northern Cape brings 197 and the Western Cape 182 delegates.

While most provinces are divided, those aligned to the two main presidential contenders are set to bring the largest delegations.

KwaZulu Natal is divided between Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa - however Dlamini-Zuma has the advantage.

Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape, Gauteng and the Western Cape are tilted in Ramaphosa’s favour while the North West and the Free State are more likely to support Dlamini-Zuma.

