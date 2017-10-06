Eskom’s decision to recover more than R1.5bn from consulting firm McKinsey and politically connected Trillian is evidence enough of wrongdoing‚ says the DA.

The parastatal – which initially lied to Parliament‚ saying it had not paid Trillian a cent – now says the money appears to have been paid unlawfully and has asked the consultancies to repay it.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said: "Eskom’s decision to recover these monies is evidence that there was in fact wrongdoing and that these payments were not above board.

"After months of defending these payments‚ the power utility now wants to recover the money."

Mazzone said simply paying back the money was not enough. "Those responsible for these unlawful payments must be held accountable."

Business Day reported on Friday that Eskom paid R1.6bn to McKinsey and to the Gupta family-linked Trillian in 2016.