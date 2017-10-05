Zuma denies supporting Mkuseli Apleni’s suspension

Reports suggesting that President Jacob Zuma supported the suspension of the director-general of the Department of Home Affairs‚ Mkuseli Apleni‚ were incorrect‚ the Presidency said on Thursday.

Apleni filed an urgent application with the Pretoria High Court on September 26 challenging his suspension by Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize. The matter is due to be heard on October 17.

The president was cited as the respondent in Apleni’s application.

Apleni’s basis for the relief sought was that the minister had no power to suspend him. Apleni said Section 12(1) of the Public Service Act provided that the appointment and other career incidents of the heads of department shall be dealt with by the president.