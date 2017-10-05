The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has given the police and National Prosecuting Authority 10 days to act, after it laid charges of corruption and money laundering against Trillian directors‚ the Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma on Wednesday.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said if the police did not come back to him in 10 days‚ he would go to court to ask for an order to compel the Hawks and the National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams to act.

At a media briefing at Saftu’s offices in Johannesburg on Thursday‚ Vavi said a lack of significant action from the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (the Hawks) had prompted the federation to act.

"We want to see what they are going to do. We will be watching them [the police] very carefully. Investigations should be under way.

"We have given them 10 days‚ no more. They have been sitting with these files from Outa and others for months now‚" Vavi said‚ referring to similar charges that the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has laid against the same individuals.

"If they don’t come back to us in 10 days‚ we will see them in court."

The charges related to money laundering‚ theft‚ fraud and corruption relating to work Trillian did for state-owned entities Eskom and Transnet‚ Vavi said.

"The modus operandi of the NPA and the police is to acknowledge that they are investigating‚ but then nothing ever comes out of those investigations.