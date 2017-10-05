Taxpayers have shelled out more than R500,000 for Malusi Gigaba’s wife to travel with him

Overseas travel by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s wife Norma to accompany her husband to international events has already cost the state more than R500,000 so far this year.

Norma Gigaba accompanied her husband to the US for the Spring events of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, as well as to the Brics conference and meeting of central bank governors in Shanghai in June; the African investor conference in London in June; and the Group of 20 (G20) conference in Germany in July.

Gigaba provided this information in a written reply to a parliamentary question by DA finance spokesman David Maynier.

Gigaba’s spokesman, Mayihlome Tshwete, has justified the fact that Gigaba’s wife accompanies him to international events on the basis that this is allowed in terms of the ministerial handbook and gives them an opportunity to be together in the minister’s hectic schedule.