State capture: Abrahams says SA can pursue graft suspects abroad

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has assured Parliament that it would not be difficult to have state capture suspects extradited from countries with which SA does not have extradition treaties.

Abrahams has been under fire for the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) perceived inaction amid growing evidence of state capture.

Abrahams appeared before Parliament’s justice portfolio committee on Wednesday to present the organisational overview of the NPA.

He said the prosecutorial authority would need up to R250m to continue an effective fight against corruption and other crimes.

Gupta family

Abrahams came in for tough questioning from MPs on the committee who expressed concern about the NPA’s ability to deal with state capture cases and to pursue high-profile corruption suspects should they flee out of the country.

For almost two years, public speculation has been rife that the politically connected Gupta family has been planning to leave SA and move to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

That followed after reports of undue influence over the state prompted banks to close the family’s and their businesses’ corporate accounts.

Abrahams said SA’s corruption law allowed for "executorial jurisdiction" even in an instance where someone who had fled SA resided in a country with which SA does not have an extradition treaty.

"We don’t need a treaty to extradite anybody from anywhere in the world. [But it] does help; it does assist….

"International law is broad enough to allow us to apply for extradition of people anywhere in the world," Abrahams said.

Plea for funding

In cases of corruption suspects residing in countries with which SA did not have an extradition treaty, SA could approach Interpol to prevent them from leaving that country, he said.

Abrahams also pleaded for more funding, saying the NPA needed R250m to continue functioning at optimum levels.

In its presentation to the committee, the NPA said it spent R32m more than its adjusted appropriation of R3.007bn in the 2016-17 financial year.

According to the submission, budgetary constraints resulted in vacant posts not being filled.

These constraints placed severe pressure on NPA staff, affecting aspiring prosecutors’ programmes and negatively affected operations, the NPA’s submission read.

