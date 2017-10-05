Seven recommendations for judges made by the JSC
On Thursday, six advocates and a sitting magistrate were recommended for appointment as judges in the Gauteng High Court by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), four of them senior counsel and the others advocates of the High Court.
For all judicial appointments, the JSC produces recommended candidates after conducting interviews, then sends the list to President Jacob Zuma for the final appointments to be made.
The sitting magistrate recommended is Colleen Collis who has acted as a judge a number of times and has served as a magistrate since 2002. Collis made news when she was presiding in the Equality Court and found then ANC Youth League president, Julius Malema, guilty of hate speech for remarks he made about the woman who accused Zuma of rape.
She ordered an unconditional apology and the payment of R50,000 to a centre for abused women. She came face to face with Malema during her interview this week as he represents the EFF on the JSC.
Pretoria advocate Norman Davis SC was also recommended for appointment. He, too, has acted many times as a judge in the High Court.
Maletsatsi Mahalelo was also recommended. She has served as a prosecutor and a magistrate and has acted as a judge in the High Court.
Nana Makhubele SC served as an acting judge in 2013. She has also served as the chairwoman of the Tax Board for hearing appeals, and has served as a prosecutor.
Cassim Sardiwilla has served as an acting judge in both the South and North Gauteng High Courts, the Land Claims Court, and the Eastern Cape High Court.
David Unterhalter, who was educated at Cambridge, Oxford and at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), has acted as a judge of the High Court a number of times since 2013. He has been an advocate since 1990 and was made senior counsel in 2002.
He has also served as Professor of Law at the University of Cape Town, was visiting Professor of Law at the National University of Singapore, and Professor of Law at Wits. He was also a member of the Appellate Body of the World Trade Organisation for seven years.
Cornelius van der Westhuizen SC has been an acting judge in both the North and South Gauteng High Courts. He has served as an advocate since 1984 and became senior counsel in 2008.
