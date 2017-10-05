Seven recommendations for judges made by the JSC

On Thursday, six advocates and a sitting magistrate were recommended for appointment as judges in the Gauteng High Court by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), four of them senior counsel and the others advocates of the High Court.

For all judicial appointments, the JSC produces recommended candidates after conducting interviews, then sends the list to President Jacob Zuma for the final appointments to be made.

The sitting magistrate recommended is Colleen Collis who has acted as a judge a number of times and has served as a magistrate since 2002. Collis made news when she was presiding in the Equality Court and found then ANC Youth League president, Julius Malema, guilty of hate speech for remarks he made about the woman who accused Zuma of rape.

She ordered an unconditional apology and the payment of R50,000 to a centre for abused women. She came face to face with Malema during her interview this week as he represents the EFF on the JSC.