Shale gas in SA: game-changer or damp squib?

Horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, otherwise known as fracking, has, in the past few decades, made available the gas in previously "tight" shale geologies. This has shaken up the energy sector worldwide by contributing to relatively low oil prices. Almost all the shale gas development has taken place in the US where production has increased from about 1-trillian to nearly 16-trillion cubic feet (tcf) over the past 25 years.

There are indications that shale gas may be present in the semi-desert region of SA’s Karoo. The core region alone has an area of 400,000km². If a viable gas resource were to be developed in the Karoo, what impact would it have on the global shale gas market? And how would it affect the energy economy of SA?

A few preliminary studies have been done on the potential for shale gas in the country. These include a report on the technical readiness for a shale gas industry in SA; a strategic environmental assessment on shale gas development commissioned by the Department of Environmental Affairs, which I co-led; and a multi-author academic book on hydraulic fracturing in the Karoo.

The research, presented at a recent conference, has led to a clearer picture of both the potential, and the challenges, facing shale gas extraction in SA. The purpose of the conference, organised by the Academy of Science of SA, was to map out a multi-disciplinary research plan to fill the critical knowledge gaps.

How much, how little?

The studies to date suggest that it’s increasingly unlikely that economically and technically viable gas will be found in the Karoo. First, desktop estimates of gas-in-place at depth in the Karoo basin were hundreds of tcf.