NATIONAL ELECTION
SACP woos teachers’ union for 2019 poll
Serious debate is needed between Cosatu and the SACP to weed out contradictions, says Blade Nzimande
The South African Communist Party (SACP) continued to court organised labour on Wednesday as it prepares to go it alone at the 2019 general elections.
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande told workers at a South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) council meeting that a serious debate was needed between Cosatu and the SACP to weed out contradictions about the direction of the tripartite alliance.
Nzimande said it was contradictory that Cosatu had nominated Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency, while the SACP was exploring contestation of the elections on its own.
Nzimande’s comments come just a week after he pleaded with Cosatu marchers in Johannesburg to join the party when it eventually stood in elections.
Cosatu will only be able to deliberate on a decision about election support at its congress in 2018.
Like Cosatu leaders, Nzimande decried the state of the ANC-led alliance, saying its model was no longer viable.
Although the SACP leader said workers did not have to abandon the alliance, he hinted at an alliance outside the context of the ANC. "Irrespective of what happens to the ANC, we need to build a popular front," he said.
Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said workers needed to reflect on what to do as the country plunged into deeper financial crisis.
Ramaphosa was Cosatu’s choice for the ANC presidency because it was "principle", he said. However, workers did not "owe anybody favours".
Business Day understands Cosatu affiliates are divided on what the next move should be if the faction that triumphs at the December ANC conference is not their ideal choice.
The National Educators, Health and Allied Workers Union and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union are said to be leaning towards the federation supporting the SACP and abandoning the ANC altogether, while Sadtu is championing Ramaphosa’s nomination.
Sadtu is the largest teachers’ union in SA, with an estimated 250,000 members.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the professionalisation of teaching was overdue because of its effect on the country’s development.
"The question we are all grappling with is how to improve the education system in a meaningful way," she said.
Ntshalintshali also said the education curriculum did not drive a socialist agenda but rather prepared children to serve a capitalist system.
"Budgets are still disproportionate between black and white children," he said. A debate was needed on whether education sought to produce people who think independently or people who would merely fit into existing industries.
