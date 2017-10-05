SACP woos teachers’ union for 2019 poll

Cosatu will only be able to deliberate on a decision about election support at its congress in 2018.

Like Cosatu leaders, Nzimande decried the state of the ANC-led alliance, saying its model was no longer viable.

Although the SACP leader said workers did not have to abandon the alliance, he hinted at an alliance outside the context of the ANC. "Irrespective of what happens to the ANC, we need to build a popular front," he said.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said workers needed to reflect on what to do as the country plunged into deeper financial crisis.

Ramaphosa was Cosatu’s choice for the ANC presidency because it was "principle", he said. However, workers did not "owe anybody favours".

Business Day understands Cosatu affiliates are divided on what the next move should be if the faction that triumphs at the December ANC conference is not their ideal choice.

The National Educators, Health and Allied Workers Union and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union are said to be leaning towards the federation supporting the SACP and abandoning the ANC altogether, while Sadtu is championing Ramaphosa’s nomination.

Sadtu is the largest teachers’ union in SA, with an estimated 250,000 members.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the professionalisation of teaching was overdue because of its effect on the country’s development.

"The question we are all grappling with is how to improve the education system in a meaningful way," she said.

Ntshalintshali also said the education curriculum did not drive a socialist agenda but rather prepared children to serve a capitalist system.

"Budgets are still disproportionate between black and white children," he said. A debate was needed on whether education sought to produce people who think independently or people who would merely fit into existing industries.