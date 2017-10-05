Outa lays charges against suspended Eskom executive Matshela Koko

Civic group Outa has laid criminal charges against suspended Eskom executive Matshela Koko.

"We have built a solid case against Koko with evidence of misconduct in his role as an Eskom executive and his relationship with the Guptas," have been laid by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) chief operating officer Ben Theron said in a statement on Thursday morning.

According to Outa, Koko engineered a coal "emergency" by removing Just Coal as one of Eskom’s suppliers shortly before he assisted the Gupta family’s Tegeta to receive the billions from Eskom needed to acquire Glencore’s South African colliery group Optimum.

This was in December 2015, a year before Koko was appointed Eskom’s interim CEO and while he was the utility’s executive in charge of generation, which included oversight of coal contracts.

"Koko is accused of using his position at Eskom to help the Guptas to buy Optimum Coal Holdings and its Optimum and Koornfontein coal mines from Glencore, by helping put those businesses under financial pressure to force the sale to the Guptas and helping fund the Guptas’ purchase," Outa said.

"During December 2015, using emergency procurement procedures, Eskom signed new coal supply agreements with Tegeta and, between January 29 and April 26 2016, paid Tegeta R1.2bn on these contracts including prepayments; a large part of this was used to fund Tegeta’s purchase of Optimum.

"This was particularly useful to Tegeta when it failed to meet the initial March 2016 payment deadline and needed funds for the shortfall in April. Eskom also provided a R1.6bn guarantee to Tegeta to help its funding situation," Outa said.

Optimum had a coal supply agreement with Eskom and had been involved in a dispute with Eskom for some years over the quality of the coal supplied and the contract which forced Glencore to sell its coal to Eskom at a huge loss.

Eskom fined Optimum R2.2bn in penalties and, in July 2015, made legal demand for full payment. By this time, the Guptas had already made an anonymous offer to buy Optimum but were rejected.

The demand for the penalties payment was apparently the last straw financially for Optimum, which went into business rescue on August 4 2015, Outa said.

On December 10 2015, Glencore, Optimum and the business rescue practitioners signed an agreement to sell Optimum’s mines and assets to the Gupta businesses Oakbay Investments and Tegeta Exploration & Resources for R2.15bn; this deal had to be paid for and finalised by March 30 2016.

In December 2015, Tegeta e-mailed Koko referring to the need for a prepayment confirmation, asking him "to kindly send us a written confirmation regarding the payment for supply of coal amounting to R1.68bn … detailing the agreed terms and conditions".

In January 2016, Koko took a trip to Dubai, where he stayed in the Oberoi Hotel, all at the Guptas’ expense, underlining his close links to the family.

Throughout the Optimum financial collapse and subsequent sale, Eskom had insisted that the R2.2bn penalty would not be waived for Glencore or any new owner. But in July 2017 at a media briefing Eskom publicly confirmed that the fine had been reduced to R577m, saying the coal quality readings on which it had based the penalties were wrong. At the same briefing Eskom also confirmed the R1.6bn guarantee to Tegeta, which it had previously denied.

In May 2017, Koko was placed on special leave pending an investigation when it was revealed that a company at which his stepdaughter was a director at netted at least R1bn in contracts from Eskom in just 11 months.