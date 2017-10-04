Terms set for Parliament’s probe of Transnet’s R50bn locomotive contract

Parliament’s trade and industry committee has agreed on the terms of reference for its inquiry into Transnet’s R50bn locomotive contract.

DA trade and industry spokesman Dean Macpherson said on Wednesday that despite the local content obligations of the contract with China South Rail (CSR), none of the locomotives was being assembled in SA.

"This inquiry must get to the bottom of exactly how this contract was awarded and how it was that the law was contravened in order to avoid producing the trains in SA, depriving our people of vital jobs," Macpherson said.

CSR contracted Gupta-linked Tequesta Group as a consultant and it stood to earn a 21% cut of every deal gained by CSR.

"The committee will now be empowered to call for Transnet to hand over all documents related to this massive deal. It cannot be that R6bn cost-inflation has been added to these deals, which directly takes away from local manufacturers’ ability to contribute to the build.

"The truth is, this spend by Transnet has all the hallmarks of the now-infamous ‘Arms Deal’, which saw billions spent and with few commitments of manufacturers actually being realised," Macpherson said.