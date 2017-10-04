National

Sale of SA’s strategic fuel stocks to be contested in court

04 October 2017 - 19:33 Linda Ensor
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The sale of 10-million barrels of SA’s strategic fuel stocks is to be contested in court, acting Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) CEO Thabane Zulu confirmed on Wednesday.

The outcome of the case will determine whether the country has access to any strategic stocks at all. At one point, it appeared that the sale was conditional on SA being able to buy back the stocks in case of need, but Zulu said this would be decided by the court.

Zulu appeared before Parliament’s energy portfolio committee along with board members and executives of SFF’s parent company, the Central Energy Fund and sister company, PetroSA.

Zulu said in an interview after the meeting that a legal opinion, with recommendations, had been obtained from the legal team commissioned by the former minister of energy, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, on which the court proceedings would be based. Last week, the legal team was given the go-ahead to proceed.

"So the process has started to give effect to the recommendations made by the legal team," Zulu said. He explained that on the basis of the legal opinion obtained by the government — including by senior counsel — there was "certainty" that SA does have access to the strategic fuel stocks, but this had to be tested in court.

XOLISA PHILLIP: Reshuffled ministers deficient in efficiency

‘Zuma’s reshuffle is perhaps part of a grand scheme — to wreak havoc on stable and functioning departments’
Opinion
13 hours ago

Unprofitable PetroSA’s future hangs in balance, says auditor-general

PetroSA posts a loss for the year to end-March of R1.4bn compared with the previous year’s total loss of R449m
Companies
2 days ago

Now the Strategic Fuel Fund is looking for oil

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirms that the SFF is involved in exploration activities — historically the domain of state-owned PetroSA
Companies
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to probe refurbishment of ...
National
2.
DA leader says mining sector needs to re-do ...
National
3.
What Jo’burg Indaba delegates want most: Zwane’s ...
National
4.
Hawks anticorruption official Richard Nkwanyana ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.