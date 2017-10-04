No allegations against Treasury officials in IFMS saga, says Ismail Momoniat

No allegations had been made of corruption or of any Treasury official having benefited financially from the project to introduce an integrated financial management system (IFMS) into government, Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat told Parliament’s finance committee this week.

The process of introducing the IFMS dates back to 2000, but it has been bedevilled by difficulties over which system to introduce.

These issues have been dealt with by Parliament’s appropriations committee and its standing committee on finance, and have been used by Treasury’s Gupta-linked detractors to criticise the department.

The aim of the IFMS project was to replace the diversity of government’s legacy IT systems with an integrated system that could deal with procurement, human resources management and financial management, among others.

In 2013 the Cabinet decided on the recommendations of then ministers of finance and public service and administration.

IFMS2 is being managed jointly by Treasury, the Department of Public Service and Administration and state IT agency Sita. It involves the procurement of a new solution from Oracle to replace the previous hybrid system that was abandoned.

Momoniat noted that the audit opinions for 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2016-17 had not raised any material issues related to the award of this contract or its management — though an internal audit report had raised weaknesses in controls, which had been addressed.