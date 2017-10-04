No allegations against Treasury officials in IFMS saga, says Ismail Momoniat
No allegations had been made of corruption or of any Treasury official having benefited financially from the project to introduce an integrated financial management system (IFMS) into government, Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat told Parliament’s finance committee this week.
The process of introducing the IFMS dates back to 2000, but it has been bedevilled by difficulties over which system to introduce.
These issues have been dealt with by Parliament’s appropriations committee and its standing committee on finance, and have been used by Treasury’s Gupta-linked detractors to criticise the department.
The aim of the IFMS project was to replace the diversity of government’s legacy IT systems with an integrated system that could deal with procurement, human resources management and financial management, among others.
In 2013 the Cabinet decided on the recommendations of then ministers of finance and public service and administration.
IFMS2 is being managed jointly by Treasury, the Department of Public Service and Administration and state IT agency Sita. It involves the procurement of a new solution from Oracle to replace the previous hybrid system that was abandoned.
Momoniat noted that the audit opinions for 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2016-17 had not raised any material issues related to the award of this contract or its management — though an internal audit report had raised weaknesses in controls, which had been addressed.
Following extensive negotiations and legal advice, government was advised to enter a settlement agreement in lieu of payment of damages
Former director-general Lungisa Fuzile had ordered a forensic investigation following this report. The audit unit was not happy with the contract with Deloitte to undertake the investigation and a process is under way to have the forensic investigation restarted.
"No allegation was made of corruption or of any Treasury official benefiting financially from IFMS in both the audit opinion and internal audit reports," Momoniat told MPs.
He said senior Treasury officials were willing to undergo annual lifestyle audits.
Momoniat explained to the committee that the 2013 Cabinet decision to phase out IFMS1 meant the government had to negotiate an exit from existing contractual arrangements, particularly with ICTworks, which had won the tender to provide services for it.
ICTWorks demanded damages of just under R800m since government was repudiating its contract.
"Following extensive negotiations and legal advice, government was advised to enter a settlement agreement in lieu of payment of damages. IFMS management negotiated assigning a specific role for ICTWorks on IFMS2 by awarding them a settlement contract for R383m," Momoniat said.
"We thought this was a good outcome and made business sense."
However, the auditor-general raised problems because there was no tender process for the work in accordance with procurement regulations. Momoniat said senior counsel had advised that a procurement process was not required, "as it would have been a fake procurement process".
The auditor-general also raised issues about Treasury’s contract with Oracle but Momoniat justified it, saying it had resulted in an upfront saving of R149m and a further R719m saved over 20 years.
