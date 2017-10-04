CEF’s going-concern status is not in jeopardy, executives tell MPs

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) remained a going concern and would continue to operate in the foreseeable future, the group’s executives stressed in a presentation to Parliament’s portfolio committee on energy on Wednesday.

Their assertions follow a warning by the auditor-general that there was a "material uncertainty" over the ability of CEF’s gas-to-liquid fuel subsidiary, PetroSA, to continue operating as a going concern.

PetroSA makes up 75% of the CEF’s revenue. It posted a loss for the year to end-March of R1.4bn — compared with the previous year’s total loss of R449m.

A major challenge facing PetroSA is the dwindling offshore gas reserves to feed its Mossel Bay plant. It has begun to use condensate as an alternative.

In their presentation to the committee, CEF executives said their confidence in the going-concern status of the CEF was premised on the fact that the group’s gearing ratio was low and that its assets exceeded its liabilities by R14bn.

"The bulk of our assets are comprised of cash of R15bn, which is available for use in furthering our mandate.

"Further to our cash balances, the group has the capacity to borrow money because its gearing ratio is 4% debt and 96% equity, which is below the self-imposed ceiling of 40% debt and 60% equity.

"We believe that the cash can be deployed in funding the sustenance projects for the oil and gas business, and it will also be deployed to fund our participation in the gas-to-power and renewable programmes."

The CEF executives said the key priorities would be the sustainability of PetroSA, leadership, governance and sustainable growth.

The presentation highlighted the decline in the CEF’s revenue due to the lower production of petroleum products as a result of declining gas reserves.