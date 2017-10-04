CEF’s going-concern status is not in jeopardy, executives tell MPs
The Central Energy Fund (CEF) remained a going concern and would continue to operate in the foreseeable future, the group’s executives stressed in a presentation to Parliament’s portfolio committee on energy on Wednesday.
Their assertions follow a warning by the auditor-general that there was a "material uncertainty" over the ability of CEF’s gas-to-liquid fuel subsidiary, PetroSA, to continue operating as a going concern.
PetroSA makes up 75% of the CEF’s revenue. It posted a loss for the year to end-March of R1.4bn — compared with the previous year’s total loss of R449m.
A major challenge facing PetroSA is the dwindling offshore gas reserves to feed its Mossel Bay plant. It has begun to use condensate as an alternative.
In their presentation to the committee, CEF executives said their confidence in the going-concern status of the CEF was premised on the fact that the group’s gearing ratio was low and that its assets exceeded its liabilities by R14bn.
"The bulk of our assets are comprised of cash of R15bn, which is available for use in furthering our mandate.
"Further to our cash balances, the group has the capacity to borrow money because its gearing ratio is 4% debt and 96% equity, which is below the self-imposed ceiling of 40% debt and 60% equity.
"We believe that the cash can be deployed in funding the sustenance projects for the oil and gas business, and it will also be deployed to fund our participation in the gas-to-power and renewable programmes."
The CEF executives said the key priorities would be the sustainability of PetroSA, leadership, governance and sustainable growth.
The presentation highlighted the decline in the CEF’s revenue due to the lower production of petroleum products as a result of declining gas reserves.
However, it said revenue should stabilise "when the conversion of the refinery has been completed".
Liquefied natural gas is to be considered as a possible feedstock for the refinery.
The CEF’s revenue for the 2016-17 financial year amounted to R11.6bn, down from the previous year’s R20.7bn.
The CEF made a net loss of R599m compared with the previous year’s loss of R194m. Its performance was adversely affected by the collapse in the gross profit margin from 22% to 5%.
Its subsidiary, the Strategic Fuel Fund, generated revenue of R799m, down from R4.6bn before; and a profit of R354m compared with the previous year’s loss of R118m, largely due to a R231m contribution from investment income.
PetroSA’s revenue fell 34% to R10.4bn in 2016-17 from R15.7bn in 2015-16. It had a negative gross margin of 4.6%, with cost of sales of R10.8bn outstripping revenue of R10.4bn. Its operating loss amounted to R1bn, from a R34m profit in 2015-16.
PetroSA directors are confident the CEF subsidiary can continue operating as a going concern provided it can produce its annual targeted production volume of 7.2-million barrels and achieve a profit margin of 8%.
Costs will have to be contained, including "a review of conditions of employment".
The auditor-general also flagged the challenges PetroSA faces in meeting its rehabilitation liability of R9.6bn, which is underfunded by R7.4bn.
PetroSA expects these rehabilitation costs to be incurred up to 2027.
