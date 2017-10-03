MPs unimpressed with Lesetja Mothiba’s absence from meeting on SAPS’s qualified audit

Members of Parliament’s portfolio committee on police on Monday criticised a South African Police Service (SAPS) delegation for the absence of acting national commissioner Lesetja Mothiba, who failed to appear in Parliament to explain the SAPS’s first qualified audit opinion in eight years.

The committee was critical of the SAPS not only for its first qualified audit opinion, but also for the absence of Mothiba from the delegation sent to explain it.

The qualified audit follows former acting commissioner Khomotso Phahlane’s controversial stint leading the police service, during which he faced allegations of receiving kickbacks from businesses supplying to the SAPS.

The committee met on Monday and heard from a SAPS delegation as well as one from the auditor-general’s office.

Aside from the less-than-perfect audit opinion, the committee was critical of leadership gaps in various units as well as middle management vacuums that affected police performance at station level.

SAPS acknowledged that while an average of more than 75% of their performance targets were reached in the 2016-17 financial year, an expenditure of at least 80% in each of its programmes showed that the department was getting more efficient at spending and less efficient at delivering.

The auditor-general drew attention to R44.3m in impairments raised on trade debtors to the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira).

The auditor-general gave the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) a qualified audit opinion mostly due to record keeping and the inability to get supporting documents.

Committee chairman Francois Beukman took exception to Mothiba’s absence from the meeting, as he is the accounting officer for the SAPS. Mothiba was travelling overseas and sent a delegation to Parliament led by Leon Rabie.

Beukman said Mothiba’s absence was "absolutely unacceptable" and sent "a message across the accounting fraternity" that accounting officers were not accountable to Parliament.

"They are responsible in terms of the PFMA [Public Finance Management Act] and financial statements and performance information. Programmes 2 and 3 had huge problems and show damning findings, and yet the acting accounting officer is not here," said Beukman.

Steve Kheleli, senior manager at the office of the auditor-general, said that while the commissioner and the minister were the accounting officers, cluster and station commanders needed to be held accountable for their work, as many failings began at cluster or station level.

"The line managers must carry some responsibility. We must continue to have plans and have line managers accountable because the police commissioner is up there and can’t be blamed for what happens at a division or station level,"

Tshepo Shabangu, senior audit manager at the office of the auditor-general, said agencies under the minister of police and working alongside the SAPS such as Ipid received qualified audit opinions due to accruals.

"There is hope as the CSP was the only one qualified last year. This year they cleared the qualifications and they have clear the accruals. Now they are unqualified with some findings," said Shabangu.

Shabangu said that entire entities had been in the red for the 2016-17 period and that organisations like the Civilian Secretariat for Police would have received qualified audit opinions if it were not for the audit process.

"If you look at the overall picture for Psira … the only thing keeping them from a clean audit is revenue collection. Material findings are made there. If they had their house in order there, they would have been on the green side," he said.

Members of the committee demanded to know whether any of the qualified audit opinions stemmed from criminal activity within the ranks of the police, to which the auditor-general answered that responsibility for good financial management had to be practised from the minister’s and commissioner’s offices down to clusters and stations.