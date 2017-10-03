Jail those implicated in KPMG scandal, says Trevor Manuel

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says those implicated in the KPMG scandal should go to jail.

"People should go to jail because of how they have been covered and how this rot was allowed to continue in the way that it has. The consequences are a brake on growth in this country. If we were growing fast‚ we wouldn’t have energy. If the economy is not growing‚ people can’t get jobs‚" Manuel told EWN.

Manuel said KPMG should produce documents to prove how it had arrived at the findings of an investigation into an intelligence unit at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).