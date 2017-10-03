Jail those implicated in KPMG scandal, says Trevor Manuel
‘People should go to jail because of … how this rot was allowed to continue in the way that it has. The consequences are a brake on growth in this country’
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says those implicated in the KPMG scandal should go to jail.
"People should go to jail because of how they have been covered and how this rot was allowed to continue in the way that it has. The consequences are a brake on growth in this country. If we were growing fast‚ we wouldn’t have energy. If the economy is not growing‚ people can’t get jobs‚" Manuel told EWN.
Manuel said KPMG should produce documents to prove how it had arrived at the findings of an investigation into an intelligence unit at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).
KPMG has lost clients — including major multinational companies — over its handling of the accounts of the Gupta family.
The auditing firm has been accused of contributing to the family securing multibillion-rand government contracts with state-owned entities.
The SARS "rogue unit" report cost the South African economy billions of rand. It was used in the ousting of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and the attempt to bring criminal charges against him.
The report was commissioned by SARS commissioner Tom Moyane‚ who went on to lay criminal charges against those involved with the "rogue unit".
