Department of Transport at loggerheads with auditor-general over licence cards

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has told National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete the Driving Licence Card Account will be able to table its 2016-17 annual report only at the end of November, citing disagreements with the auditor-general.

This development was contained in Parliament’s announcements, tablings and committees circular on Tuesday morning. Annual reports were meant to be tabled by next week.

The auditor-general and the Driving Licence Card Account had deadlocked on a "number of disagreements" and the disputes had been escalated to National Treasury, Maswanganyi said in a letter to Mbete on September 29.

The Special Investigating Unit’s annual 2016-17 annual report said it was investigating the Department of Transport, where a R2.5bn administrative decision was set aside and deemed invalid. A final report was being prepared and would be submitted in the next financial year, the report said.

"The SIU was required to investigate the extensions by the department of the driving licence card contract and the Electronic National Traffic Information System contract as well as any unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department," said the annual report.

The Constitutional Court invalidated the extension of Prodiba’s contract for the roll-out of licence cards in 2015, and the Department of Transport has since carried the function out itself, rather than putting it out for tender.