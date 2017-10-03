National

Department of Transport at loggerheads with auditor-general over licence cards

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has told National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete the Driving Licence Card Account will not table its annual report on time

03 October 2017 - 11:39 Khulekani Magubane
Transport Minister Joe Maswangany. Picture: SUPPLIED
Transport Minister Joe Maswangany. Picture: SUPPLIED

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has told National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete the Driving Licence Card Account will be able to table its 2016-17 annual report only at the end of November, citing disagreements with the auditor-general.

This development was contained in Parliament’s announcements, tablings and committees circular on Tuesday morning. Annual reports were meant to be tabled by next week.

The auditor-general and the Driving Licence Card Account had deadlocked on a "number of disagreements" and the disputes had been escalated to National Treasury, Maswanganyi said in a letter to Mbete on September 29.

The Special Investigating Unit’s annual 2016-17 annual report said it was investigating the Department of Transport, where a R2.5bn administrative decision was set aside and deemed invalid. A final report was being prepared and would be submitted in the next financial year, the report said.

"The SIU was required to investigate the extensions by the department of the driving licence card contract and the Electronic National Traffic Information System contract as well as any unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department," said the annual report.

The Constitutional Court invalidated the extension of Prodiba’s contract for the roll-out of licence cards in 2015, and the Department of Transport has since carried the function out itself, rather than putting it out for tender.

Licensing centres closed in Tshwane after essential equipment is stolen

Thieves took eye-testing and fingerprinting equipment, as well as computer and revenue management systems
National
2 months ago

Special Investigating Unit voids state’s R2.5bn transport contract

The driving licence card contract has been the subject of various court judgments
National
5 days ago

Sanral set to transform the construction industry and use of black-owned suppliers

The roads agency will only do business with companies that are at least 51% black-owned and with a minimum B-BEE Level 2 rating
Business
3 days ago

Road bill paves way for licence demerit system

The demerit system docks points from the licences of drivers who contravene traffic rules
National
26 days ago

New bill will see drivers lose their licences for repeat offences

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment Bill works on a de-merit points system
National
26 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Department of Transport at loggerheads with ...
National
2.
Public protector’s office floods in downpour
National
3.
Audit watchdog Irba had to prod KPMG in probe of ...
National
4.
Patricia de Lille responds to JP Smith’s comments ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.