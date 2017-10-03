Audit watchdog Irba had to prod KPMG in probe of Gupta work

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) met KPMG executives last week as part of its investigation of the auditing firm’s conducwhot in relation to Gupta-owned companies.

MPs were told on Tuesday that Irba was also looking into whether it can investigate KPMG’s role in the preparation of the report on the “rogue unit” at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Irba CEO Bernard Agulhas told Parliament’s finance committee on Tuesday that the investigation was likely to go ahead.

On the probe of the work for the Guptas, Agulhas said meeting had been held with KPMG International chairman Bill Thomas and KPMG SA CEO Nhlamu Dlomu to discuss the process of the investigation and to urge their co-operation, which was not fully forthcoming at first.

“At the beginning we did not always obtain the information we required,” Agulhas said.

He said the international leadership had committed themselves to co-operate and to provide all the necessary information.

The Irba board held a special meeting to discuss the KPMG matter, and has asked that the investigation be fast-tracked while adhering to prescribed procedures.

Agulhas said it was not possible to give a time frame for the completion of the investigation but Irba wanted to finalise it as soon as possible as it was a public interest matter.

The investigation concerns the role of KPMG in the auditing of Gupta-owned company Linkway Trading and the diversion of public funds invested into a Free State dairy farm offshore to bank accounts in the United Arab Emirates.

The funds were allegedly used to fund the Gupta wedding in 2014.

Irba is also investigating the presence of the KPMG auditors at the wedding.

Agulhas said it might be necessary to extend the investigation to cover other auditors.

Leaked Gupta-related e-mails indicate that KPMG was aware that Gupta family companies were categorising the wedding costs as business expenses, which can be deducted for tax purposes. The e-mails suggest KPMG was aware of what was going on but did not raise any concerns.

Own initiative

Irba initiated the investigation on its own and not in response to a complaint.

Agulhas said Irba’s investigations of cases that did not have a public-interest element could take on average 18 months, but it wanted to finalise the high-profile cases as soon as possible.

He said Irba also had to manage the risk of loss of confidence in the profession arising from the case. This required that appropriate regulatory action be taken if improper conduct was established during the investigation.

Should an auditor be found guilty of improper conduct, Irba can impose sanctions including the withdrawal of the licence to act as an auditor.

Committee chairman Yunus Carrim urged that those found guilty should be referred to the police for prosecution.

Agulhas said Irba had been engaging with international regulators who had an interest in the outcome of the KPMG matter because it had become an international matter.

KPMG might have audited companies with branches overseas that fell under the supervision of international regulators.

With regard to the investigation of African Bank, which opened in December 2014, Agulhas said draft allegations had been tabled with the investigating committee in December 2016.

An initial response was received from African Bank in June 2017.

The investigating committee would consider what recommendation to table with the disciplinary committee this month.

SARS and SAA

Agulhas said that the report of KPMG’s forensic investigation into the rogue unit was signed off by an auditor and therefore fell within the jurisdiction of Irba. Irba would investigate whether the auditor exercised due care and complied with the applicable standards.

KPMG International has withdrawn the controversial report because it did not meet with the firm’s quality control standards. The report was used as a basis for the attempted prosecution of former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Irba has also received a complaint from the Democratic Alliance on the alleged inadequate disclosure of South African Airways going-concern status in its financial statements. Agulhas said the complaint was ready to go to the investigating committee meeting this month.