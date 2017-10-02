Why Productivity SA wants changes in the labour law
Call for businesses to report their plans for retrenchments to the Department of Labour
Productivity SA wants the Labour Relations Act’s section 189 amended to compel companies in distress to report retrenchment plans to the Department of Labour.
The entity, which is responsible for promoting employment growth and productivity, says it has been unable to save jobs as it is not always consulted by businesses.
"One instrument we looked at is that the act should be amended to ensure that companies are compelled to report to the department to say we are going to retrench," said CEO Mothunye Mothiba. "If we achieve that it will make it easy for Productivity SA to get this information right on the spot and to be able to intervene."
The Labour Relations Act requires businesses to consult employees, workplace forums and trade unions about its intention to retrench.
However, in most cases, even if companies had reached out to Productivity SA, the likelihood of intervention was low as the organisation was facing financial difficulties that prevented it from fully delivering on its mandate. Its largest funder, the Unemployment Insurance Fund, has consistently failed to meet its obligations on time because of past transgressions by the entity.
Two forensic investigations were launched when the auditor-general found it was not complying with the provisions in the Public Finance Management Act, with funds being redirected to pay salaries and other budget items, instead of job creation programmes. It had to pay back R36m to the Unemployment Insurance Fund in 2015.
The organisation has since been under pressure to re-invent itself after years of problems, including operating on a deficit budget.
It has adopted a turnaround solutions programme championed by board chairman Mthunzi Mdwaba, who disclosed the problems the entity had to overcome and painted a picture of an underperforming organisation with backlogs of interventions which if realised could save thousands of jobs and stimulate job creation.
Mdwaba complained of the silos within which most job-saving programmes were enclosed, describing lack of co-ordination and policy coherence as a stumbling block. "The plan is there, but execution is not happening," he said.
Productivity SA board member Jocelyn Vass said the "economic question" was bigger than the entity and implementation was needed on a micro level.
Heading the entity’s list of priorities was improving the economy’s performance by undertaking enterprise support programmes to enhance productive capacity and the operational efficiency of businesses.
The emergence of robotics and digitalisation required Productivity SA to configure its role in accordance with the potential needs of the labour market, Vass said. She admitted that the country was well off the mark in preparing for and being able to withstand the forces of the fourth industrial revolution.
