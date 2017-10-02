National

SARS head Tom Moyane wants MPs to look into KPMG’s handling of ‘rogue unit’ report

But the DA’s David Maynier says it is SARS’s handling of the matter that should come under the finance committee’s microscope

02 October 2017 - 11:57 Linda Ensor
Tom Moyane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Tom Moyane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane has written to the chairman of Parliament’s finance committee, Yunus Carrim, to register his "dissatisfaction" with the manner in which KPMG dealt with its report on the "rogue" unit at SARS.

Moyane has rejected KPMG’s withdrawal of the forensic audit report on alleged irregularities and misconduct in relation to the unit, and told Carrim that SARS was willing to engage with the committee on the matter.

KPMG International withdrew the report last month after an investigation found that KPMG SA had "failed to appropriately apply quality controls" in preparing it. It has offered to repay SARS the R23m paid for the work or donate it to a charity.

DA finance spokesman David Maynier said that rather than the committee scrutinising KPMG International’s handling of the controversy surrounding the SARS "rogue unit", as Moyane wants it to do, it should scrutinise SARS’s handling of the controversy.

He has asked Carrim to schedule hearings to scrutinise SARS’s investigative review of the so-called SARS "rogue unit" and asked that in preparation for this MPs be given access to a number of documents including: copies of the draft and final report; the service level agreement between SARS and KPMG SA; and copies of all communication between SARS and KPMG SA relating to the investigation.

"It’s time for the standing committee on finance to step up and fulfil its constitutional obligation to scrutinise the controversy surrounding the SARS ‘rogue unit’, which it has failed to do for years in Parliament," Maynier said.

