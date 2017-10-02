Reprieve for Gupta companies over Baroda bank accounts

Gupta-owned companies have been given a reprieve as the closure of their Bank of Baroda accounts has been postponed.

The Bank of Baroda was set to close the business and loan accounts of 20 companies on September 30.

The companies approached the High Court in Pretoria last week to have the main application, meant to be heard in December interdicting the bank from closing their accounts, heard before the deadline for the closure of the accounts.

Judge Tati Makgoka reserved judgment in the matter on Friday but with conditions.

Makgoka ordered the Bank of Baroda to keep the 20 applicants’ accounts "open and operational" pending the handing down of the judgment. Makgoka said he would hand down judgment no later than October 9.

The Gupta companies argue that if the main application is heard only in December, after the accounts have already been closed, it is clear the court will not be in a position to grant an effective remedy, or any at all.

They are also arguing that they have a right to "reasonable notice in the circumstances prior to their bank accounts being terminated". The bank gave them three months’ notice.

The companies are arguing that a 24-month notice period from July 31 2017 is reasonable. In September the same court dismissed an application for an interim-interim interdict stopping the Bank of Baroda from closing the accounts of the Gupta companies.

In his judgment at the time Judge Hans Fabricius said he believed the companies had very little prospect of success in their main application because of the ramifications it would have on the bank.

Bank of Baroda has been closely linked to the Gupta family even after four local and two international banks, including the Bank of China, cut ties, and has been accused of helping the family to launder money.