Phumullo Masualle’s supporters fail in court bid after chaotic Eastern Cape conference

An attempt by disgruntled ANC members in the Eastern Cape to nullify the election of new leadership in the province over the weekend was struck off the roll by an East London court on Monday.

Judge Belinda Hartley said the entire premise of the interim interdict had fallen away as the conference had already concluded.

Her judgment was broadcast live on Enca on Monday.

Eastern Cape ANC members aligned to former chairman Phumullo Massaule approached the court to halt the conference after it descended into chaos at the weekend.

Massaule was challenged for the post of chairman by former secretary Oscar Mabuyane at the long-awaited conference, which had been postponed a number of times.

Mabuyane, who is aligned to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, was elected chairman at the gathering, ousting Massaule.

Mabuyane said on Monday in an interview on Eyewitness News that the violence was a desperate attempt by the group that sought to collapse the conference after it became clear they would lose.

Hartley said it was unnecessary for her to delve into the merits of the case, and in her order left the door open for the members to challenge the outcome of the conference based on its merits.

She struck the urgent application off the role and ordered the applicants to pay costs.