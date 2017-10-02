Mashaba denounces Cosatu’s ‘blatant racism’ and will lay complaint with the HRC

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will lay a complaint against Cosatu at the Human Rights Commission (HRC), following comments made about Michael Sun, the public safety member of the mayoral committee, during the march against state capture by the union federation and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

Mashaba said in a statement on Monday that Sun had received Cosatu’s memorandum of demands on his behalf, as he needed to be present in a council meeting on Wednesday.

"Upon arriving at the march, Michael greeted Cosatu’s leadership, which included the leader of the SACP, Blade Nzimande. One of the leaders present decided to announce that I had sent a ‘fong kong’ to receive the memorandum. He proceeded to state that at least he [Michael Sun] knew ‘karate’ and later referred to him as ‘Mr Lee from Fong Kong’, "Mashaba said.

He said this behaviour was deplorable, "and the fact that so-called leaders in our society allowed this blatant racism to occur in their presence must be condemned in the strongest terms".

"We take Cosatu’s comments very seriously, and we will defend all of our peoples’ rights to human dignity and equality. I will also be laying an official complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission later today," Mashaba said.

He added that the city would take legal advice on possible legal action as Sun was subjected to the comments in his official capacity, which included possible civil litigation and laying a complaint at the Equiality Court.

After the incident, Mashaba condemned the comments made about Sun, and demanded an apology for the member of the mayoral committee, "who was on the receiving end of their belittling and racist tirade".

Mashaba said that Cosatu had refused to apologise.

"Michael is a passionate and loyal South African citizen of Chinese decent. He has been a dedicated and hardworking councillor in the City of Johannesburg for the past 12 years. He is also an admitted attorney of the High Court of SA, with close to two decades’ experience. Given Cosatu’s refusal to retract their distasteful racism and to apologise to Michael, I am left with no option but to apologise to the Chinese community on their behalf. While the racial slurs were directed at Michael, their words were a slap in the face of every person of Chinese ancestry," Mashaba said.

Mashaba said he had phoned the Chinese ambassador Songtian Lin, to extend a formal apology about the comments. The mayor said the comments were an insult to every Chinese person, and could not go unchallenged.