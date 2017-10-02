National

Mashaba denounces Cosatu’s ‘blatant racism’ and will lay complaint with the HRC

02 October 2017 - 15:41 Claudi Mailovich
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will lay a complaint against Cosatu at the Human Rights Commission (HRC), following comments made about Michael Sun, the public safety member of the mayoral committee, during the march against state capture by the union federation and the South African Communist Party (SACP).

Mashaba said in a statement on Monday that Sun had received Cosatu’s memorandum of demands on his behalf, as he needed to be present in a council meeting on Wednesday.

"Upon arriving at the march, Michael greeted Cosatu’s leadership, which included the leader of the SACP, Blade Nzimande. One of the leaders present decided to announce that I had sent a ‘fong kong’ to receive the memorandum. He proceeded to state that at least he [Michael Sun] knew ‘karate’ and later referred to him as ‘Mr Lee from Fong Kong’, "Mashaba said.

He said this behaviour was deplorable, "and the fact that so-called leaders in our society allowed this blatant racism to occur in their presence must be condemned in the strongest terms".

"We take Cosatu’s comments very seriously, and we will defend all of our peoples’ rights to human dignity and equality. I will also be laying an official complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission later today," Mashaba said.

He added that the city would take legal advice on possible legal action as Sun was subjected to the comments in his official capacity, which included possible civil litigation and laying a complaint at the Equiality Court.

After the incident, Mashaba condemned the comments made about Sun, and demanded an apology for the member of the mayoral committee, "who was on the receiving end of their belittling and racist tirade".

Mashaba said that Cosatu had refused to apologise.

"Michael is a passionate and loyal South African citizen of Chinese decent. He has been a dedicated and hardworking councillor in the City of Johannesburg for the past 12 years. He is also an admitted attorney of the High Court of SA, with close to two decades’ experience. Given Cosatu’s refusal to retract their distasteful racism and to apologise to Michael, I am left with no option but to apologise to the Chinese community on their behalf. While the racial slurs were directed at Michael, their words were a slap in the face of every person of Chinese ancestry," Mashaba said.

Mashaba said he had phoned the Chinese ambassador Songtian Lin, to extend a formal apology about the comments. The mayor said the comments were an insult to every Chinese person, and could not go unchallenged.

Numsa celebrates its role in the banning of labour brokers in Gauteng

Spokeswomen Phakamile Hlubi says the union was instrumental in ensuring that the law strengthened the rights of all contract and temporary workers
National
3 days ago

Business turns its ‘hawk’s eye’ on IEC probity

Electoral body is due for new CEO, software - both of which must be kept 'uncapturable'
Business
1 day ago

Mashaba accuses Cosatu of ‘shameful and racist’ treatment of Michael Sun

A South African of Chinese descent, Cosatu referred to Sun as ‘fong kong’ calling him knowledgeable in ‘karate’ during their ...
National
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Mashaba denounces Cosatu’s ‘blatant racism’ and ...
National
2.
SARS head Tom Moyane wants MPs to look into ...
National
3.
Phumullo Masualle’s supporters fail in court bid ...
National
4.
New Eastern Cape chairman condemns violence at ...
National

Related Articles

Business turns its ‘hawk’s eye’ on IEC probity
Business

Numsa celebrates its role in the banning of labour brokers in Gauteng
National / Labour

Mashaba accuses Cosatu of ‘shameful and racist’ treatment of Michael Sun
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.