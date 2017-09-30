PIC board clears CEO Matjila of any wrongdoing

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has deliberated on claims of alleged impropriety by its CEO Daniel Matjila and has found the allegations to be baseless.

Shortly after meeting on Friday afternoon, the PIC board issued a statement saying it had met to receive feedback from its internal audit division with regards to the allegations.

"The board fully applied its mind to the report presented by internal audit and confirms its satisfaction with the report. The board has concluded that the allegations were baseless and that Dr Matjila is cleared of any wrongdoing," the statement read.

"The Board also considered the article published by the Sunday Times titled 'Matjila: PIC cash is the goal'. The CEO has denied the statements that have been attributed to him in that article. He completely distances himself from spurious insinuations against the minister of finance, chairperson and the deputy chairperson of the PIC board as contained in the article.

"The CEO finds the article distasteful as it creates an impression that he is at loggerheads with the PIC shareholder representative, who is the minister of finance, the chairperson of the PIC board who is the deputy minister of finance, the deputy chairperson of the PIC Board and other stakeholders.

"The Board further reflected on the negative media reports about the PIC and its directors in the past weeks. We find the attacks on the PIC and directors regrettable and unnecessary. We want to categorically state that all the PIC directors, under the leadership of Mr Sifiso Buthelezi and Dr Xolani Mkhwanazi have and continue to fulfil their fiduciary duties ethically, independently and without fear or favour.

"We, therefore, take exception to any unfounded allegations that any of the directors are captured by certain individuals or are driving a particular agenda, the statement read.

There has been a swirl of rumour regarding alleged impropriety around Matjila.

He was earlier this month hauled before a special PIC board meeting called to deal with the allegations against him, which included abusing millions of rand and irregularly increasing the salaries of the PIC’s senior executives.

Matjila has denied the charges, saying they were designed to hound him out of the management of the pensions of state employees.

The PIC manages nearly R2-trillion worth of public servants’ pensions and other public funds and invests in, and earns returns from, listed and unlisted entities.

