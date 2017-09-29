On Friday, ANC Youth League secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza took the lead as members squirted Nivea body and hand lotion onto the streets of Stellenbosch.

Members of the league and its supporters were en route to the head offices of Remgro to protest against statements made by its chairman‚ Johann Rupert. Members of the Black First Land First and the uMkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans also joined the march.

The marchers littered the streets with powdered soup packets made by Knorr‚ another brand they associate with Rupert.

Nzuza said the protest was to show that the league was not afraid of "white monopoly capital". "The reason for the march was to march was against inequality and we went to Remgro because Rupert insulted the programme of radical economic transformation which seeks to address this inequality."

The demonstration also showed that the league was willing to do anything to pursue the radical economic transformation agenda.

Earlier this month‚ Rupert angered many supporters of President Jacob Zuma when he said radical economic transformation was just a code word for theft. Speaking outside Remgro’s offices‚ Nzuza said they were erected with "the sweat of our people". "No one came to SA with land‚ they found our people here having land. No one came with riches, but they found the riches here."

They were in Stellenbosch to challenge inequality advocated by "white supremacists". "We want to tell them today that ‘We are not afraid of you. We know where you stay. We know where you do business. If you do not surrender‚ we will come in more numbers and we will cause problems and destruction’."