Eskom has suspended its chief financial officer‚ Anoj Singh‚ and plans to take disciplinary action against former acting chief executive Matshela Koko.

“Mr Matshela Koko’s disciplinary hearing has been scheduled to commence within the next two weeks‚” Eskom said in a statement.

“Both Messrs Singh and Koko will be afforded a fair disciplinary process.”

Singh was placed on leave in July after several controversial deals involving the Gupta family‚ who are close to President Jacob Zuma.

Koko was suspended pending an investigation of contracts awarded to a company where his stepdaughter was a director. He has denied wrongdoing.