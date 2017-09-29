National

BREAKING NEWS: Eskom suspends Anoj Singh, investigates Matshela Koko

The former CE's disciplinary process begins in the next two weeks

29 September 2017 - 12:45 Staff Writer
Anoj Singh. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Eskom has suspended its chief financial officer‚ Anoj Singh‚ and plans to take disciplinary action against former acting chief executive Matshela Koko.

“Mr Matshela Koko’s disciplinary hearing has been scheduled to commence within the next two weeks‚” Eskom said in a statement.

“Both Messrs Singh and Koko will be afforded a fair disciplinary process.”

Singh was placed on leave in July after several controversial deals involving the Gupta family‚ who are close to President Jacob Zuma.

Koko was suspended pending an investigation of contracts awarded to a company where his stepdaughter was a director. He has denied wrongdoing.

Former Eskom CE Matshela Koko. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

