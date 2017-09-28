No-show by EFF paralyses Joburg city council

Johannesburg’s city council is facing political paralysis that could scupper its coalition-led government and affect its ability to deliver services to the people of the city.

Its last three meetings, of which the first was a special council meeting, collapsed amid bickering among the three main parties.

Councillors took no decisions of substance because the meetings had to be adjourned in the absence of quorums.

The ANC was able to force the adjournments by walking out as the EFF, a crucial voting partner of the coalition, did not attend the meetings.

This has led to mayor Herman Mashaba appealing to the EFF to attend meetings.

On Wednesday, the council again failed to deliberate on the implementation of public consultations on the 2018-19 Integrated Development Plan (IDP), a requirement in the Municipal Finances Management Act and a vital cog in the budgeting process. The IDP sets out the municipality’s goals and developed plans and aligns them with its available resources.