Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has lashed out at union federation Cosatu for its treatment of his member of the mayoral committee for public safety‚ Michael Sun‚ during its march against state capture.

In an open letter to Cosatu on Thursday‚ Mashaba complained about the behaviour of the federation when it arrived at the city’s headquarters in Braamfontein. Mashaba said Cosatu was well aware that he was in a council meeting when the marchers arrived to hand over their memorandum. He did not go out to receive the memorandum and that angered the crowd. He then sent Sun to receive it on his behalf.

"On graciously agreeing to receive your memorandum‚ Michael arrived at your march and climbed the ladder onto the back of a truck. When he greeted your leadership‚ which included the leader of the South African Communist Party‚ Blade Nzimande‚ another of your leaders announced to the crowd that the mayor had sent a ‘fong kong’ to receive the memorandum. He proceeded to state‚ that at least [Michael Sun] was knowledgeable in ‘karate’.

"Throughout this belittling and racist tirade Mr Nzimande stood quietly. But‚ your leader was not done yet. As Michael prepared to sign the memorandum‚ he was presented to the crowd as "Mr Lee". Mr Nzimande remained unmoved while proudly staring at the crowd.

"Michael was then unceremoniously instructed to get off the back of the truck‚ without being given the opportunity to address the crowd and inform them of our efforts to fight corruption in the City of Joburg — I note that this courtesy was extended to the ANC premier of Gauteng‚ David Makhura. But of course you would not have wanted us to share this information with your members‚" Mashaba said.

He described the behaviour of the officials in the truck as "disgusting and shameful‚ racist".

Mashaba further said Sun is a passionate and loyal South African citizen of Chinese decent. "He has been a dedicated and hardworking councillor in the City of Johannesburg for the past 12 years. He is also an admitted attorney of the High Court of SA‚ with close to two decades’ experience."

Mashaba demanded an apology from Cosatu on the conduct of its leadership during the march. He then responded to the demands made in the memorandum. One major demand was for workers who were part of the Jozi@Work programme to be reinstated.

"I have repeated‚ time and time again‚ that this was a corrupt programme benefiting ANC card-carrying members. The city paid middlemen [labour brokers] to provide members of communities with temporary work opportunities," Mashaba explained. "This resulted in these middlemen becoming overnight millionaires‚ instead of ensuring that this programme benefited our poor and unemployed residents."