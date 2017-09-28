Land-audit report second phase due for release in October

Phase two of the land-audit report is due to be processed by the Cabinet and released to the public by the end of October, says Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Gugile Nkwinti.

The government needs a land audit to develop an accurate record of all public agricultural land and to assess the performance of its land-reform programme.

The inadequacy of reform since 1994 has prompted calls for the Constitution to be changed for land to be expropriated without compensation.

Responding to a written question in Parliament from Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, Nkwinti said on Wednesday that finalisation of the report was delayed after it was considered by the Cabinet in June and then returned to his department for the "development of definitive proposals".

Responding to a question from the DA, Nkwinti said the audit would be brought to Parliament as soon as it was approved by the Cabinet.