Cases rise at financial watchdog FIC

The Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) blocked suspected proceeds of crime amounting to R149m in 2016 and referred 1,525 matters to law enforcement agencies for investigation.

The organisation received 358,412 reports about suspicious and unusual transactions in 2016-17, which was up from the 180,363 in 2015-16.

This was out of the more than 5-million financial transaction reports received from the 3,326 accountable and reporting institutions that are legally obliged to submit reports to the centre.

This emerged from the report for 2016-17 of outgoing director Murray Michell tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.

Michell noted that most of the R149m blocked as suspected proceeds of crime was subsequently preserved by the Asset Forfeiture Unit. The blocking of funds was at the request of third parties with fewer requests being received in 2017 than expected, Michell said.

The FIC also contributed to 26 judicial actions.