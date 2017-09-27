Parliament’s medical aid scheme ditches KPMG

Parliament has cut ties with global professional service company and one of the big four auditors, KPMG.

"The Board of Parmed [the medical aid scheme for MPs and members of provincial legislatures and judges], under the chairpersonship of the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Lechesa Tsenoli, has unanimously taken a decision to end its contract with KPMG in a meeting held in Cape Town last week," Parliament said in a statement on Wednesday.

Parmed’s board took the decision after "considering the risks associated with doing business with KPMG after its recent admission of improper conduct that seriously tarnished the company’s reputation", Tsenoli said.

Parliament was in discussion around the "immediate termination" of another contract with KPMG, which specifically sought to review the effectiveness of the parliamentary service.

KPMG has lost a number of clients in recent weeks following its admission of wrongdoing in the handling of Gupta accounts and the decision to withdraw the conclusion and findings of its controversial South African Revenue Service report.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has called on the government and its entities to review work done by KPMG to make sure that audits were not compromised.

Earlier in September, KPMG cleared out the management of its South African division, including CE Trevor Hoole, chairman Ahmed Jaffer and chief operating officer Steven Louw, following an internal investigation which found work it had done for Gupta family businesses was "considerably short of KPMG’s standards".