Marikana: death and fear still stalk platinum belt

"We wonder whether a new campaign is being unleashed by the state and its allies against our militant and independent union," he says.

"We wonder if this is a continuation of the dirty tricks campaign led by President Jacob Zuma and the National Intelligence Agency, which sponsored the building of an opposition union aimed at defeating Amcu," he says. He is referring to the Workers Association Union, which was launched in 2014, allegedly on Zuma’s instruction, in an effort to destabilise Amcu after it usurped NUM in the region.

Institute for Security Studies crime hub manager Lizette Lancaster characterises the mine killings as a manifestation of a similar conflict in KwaZulu-Natal, where politicians are being killed in factional battles.

"Whether it is political killings or taxi violence, what is clear is that there are factions at play and they seem to resort to violence to take over leadership positions," she says.

North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is pleading for calm in the area.

"We can’t continue to kill each other in the manner that this is happening. We need to have a total regard for human life and we must never cease to talk to each other, never mind how difficult the situation is," he says.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s spokesman, Vuyo Mhaga, says the minister is forwarding the matter to the North West police commissioner "to find out what has been done".

Matosa says all government departments have to "wake up" and start analysing the killings with the aim of setting up a special forum that would deal with the issues "head-on".

The unions warn that if this is not done, the blood of workers will continue to spill on the platinum belt, while everyone folds their arms.

