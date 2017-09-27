"The train system was already 70% overcrowded in 2005 when the last audit was done. Since then many more workers need to get into the industrial areas and the overcrowding became worse … due to the fact that the number of train sets has been reduced from 88 to 66 sets this year‚" read the memorandum.

Prasa regional manager Richard Walker accepted the scathing memorandum, which also called for train tickets to be reduced by 50% because "only half of the service is available to commuters".

"Sign, sign, sign," the crowded screamed at Walker, who gave an assurance that their demands would be looked at and feedback would be provided.

"We are aware of the difficulties you face out there [on trains]‚" said Walker.

Ehrenreich then shouted: "Jy gaan tronk toe!" (You are going to jail).

Earlier, when Ehrenreich told marchers that they would head to Parliament instead of Western Cape premier Helen Zille’s office, he was booed relentlessly.

In a matter of minutes Ehrenreich changed his mind. But there was a slight problem. The flatbed van he was travelling on had to do a U-turn in one of the narrow streets in the Cape Town CBD.

"Down with Zille‚ down with Zille‚" the crowd chanted as they made their way to the premier’s office to deliver a memorandum.

The memorandum read: "SA has achieved political emancipation from apartheid. However‚ economically and socially the legacy of apartheid’s racist and exploitative practices endures so that SA remains one of the most unequal societies in the world and has rampant unemployment and underemployment." It said the Western Cape was among the most unequal societies in the country, as Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and Zille continued to advance the "generational advantage of the white communities that benefited under apartheid".

The memorandum said: "The mayor has made herself guilty of being captured by going to lunch at a developer in Clifton and the next thing they get a big development opportunity.

"The premier has shown her involvement in state capture by going to lunch with the [Guptas] and taking money from them. These political leaders has never made public their donations.

"Zuma is corrupt and has his hands in the public purse‚ but so are Zille and De Lille‚ who have pushed the poor out of the city centre and onto Blikkiesdorp with little services." At the entrance to the Western Cape Legislature‚ which was cordoned off by police‚ Ehrenreich read the list of demands‚ which included "dismantling the network of predatory elite".

He was prevented from entering the building‚ so he put the memorandum under the door.

In Durban thousands of marchers headed towards the City Hall just after noon. Cosatu expected 15‚000 people to shut down the city‚ but a realistic number of those attending was closer to 3‚000.

A significant number of public-order police monitored the slow-moving crowd.

In East London, thousands of Cosatu-affiliated union members marched from the North End stadium‚ down Buffalo Street onto Oxford Street to hand over a memorandum at the East London City Hall.

Their demands included an end to state capture and the influence of Indian businessmen — a reference to the Gupta family — in state decisions.

They also demanded an end to labour brokers and corruption in government.