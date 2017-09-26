Matjila and Buthelezi deny ‘plot’ at PIC
PIC chief and deputy finance minister also deny media reports that government had asked the PIC for R100bn to fund state owned enterprises, a claim also refuted by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba
On Tuesday, CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Dan Matjila and Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi put up a united front, with Matjila saying his claim that there was a plot to remove him had been misconstrued by the Sunday Times, and Buthelezi asserting there was no such plot.
The Sunday Times quoted Matjila as saying that there were people who “wanted the keys to the PIC”, and wanted him out.
This has been widely interpreted to be Buthelezi and deputy chairperson Xolani Mkhwanazi, who have taken a hard line in board meetings that Matjila should be investigated for alleged improprieties.
Buthelezi and Matjila also refuted media reports that the government had asked the PIC for R100bn to fund state-owned enterprises, a claim also refuted by Gigaba.
But the united front, which came after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba called the PIC board to an urgent meeting following the reports, was a poorly disguised one, with Matjila offering no explanation for why he had retracted his comments, saying only that he would issue a statement on Wednesday.
Director-general of the Treasury Dondo Mogajane confirmed that South African Airways (SAA) had approached the PIC on two occasions: in the first instance, for a R6bn loan in May, and the second when the Treasury had asked it to consider buying its Telkom stake in order to cover SAA’s funding gap.
Matjila said that in the first instance, SAA had been turned down as it did not meet its mandate requirements and was not an investment-grade company. On the second, Matjila said that the PIC would be interested in buying part of government’s stake in Telkom but was unable to take it all due to investment parameters.
