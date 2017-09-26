National

Matjila and Buthelezi deny ‘plot’ at PIC

PIC chief and deputy finance minister also deny media reports that government had asked the PIC for R100bn to fund state owned enterprises, a claim also refuted by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba

26 September 2017 - 16:55

On Tuesday, CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Dan Matjila and Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi put up a united front, with Matjila saying his claim that there was a plot to remove him had been misconstrued by the Sunday Times, and Buthelezi asserting there was no such plot.

The Sunday Times quoted Matjila as saying that there were people who “wanted the keys to the PIC”, and wanted him out.

This has been widely interpreted to be Buthelezi and deputy chairperson Xolani Mkhwanazi, who have taken a hard line in board meetings that Matjila should be investigated for alleged improprieties.

Buthelezi and Matjila also refuted media reports that the government had asked the PIC for R100bn to fund state-owned enterprises, a claim also refuted by Gigaba.

Malusi Gigaba and PIC to clear up ‘plan’ to raid pensions

Gigaba denies SAA has requested funds from the Public Investment Corporation, but SAA confirms it has done so
National
11 hours ago

But the united front, which came after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba called the PIC board to an urgent meeting following the reports, was a poorly disguised one, with Matjila offering no explanation for why he had retracted his comments, saying only that he would issue a statement on Wednesday.

Director-general of the Treasury Dondo Mogajane confirmed that South African Airways (SAA) had approached the PIC on two occasions: in the first instance, for a R6bn loan in May, and the second when the Treasury had asked it to consider buying its Telkom stake in order to cover SAA’s funding gap.

Matjila said that in the first instance, SAA had been turned down as it did not meet its mandate requirements and was not an investment-grade company. On the second, Matjila said that the PIC would be interested in buying part of government’s stake in Telkom but was unable to take it all due to investment parameters.

EXCLUSIVE: Matjila: 'PIC cash is the goal'

CEO says campaign against him is a ploy to get Zuptarite hands on its R1.9-trillion
Business
2 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: Pensions for patronage close to policy

"Throwing pensioners’ money at unreformed parastatals might buy crooked politicians some time, but it is an appalling ethical breach."
Opinion
4 days ago

RON DERBY: Desperate times as scramble for hidden treasure gathers pace

As it stands, there's simply no way the PIC, and in fact any funder, could justify supporting the Dudu Myeni-led airline
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Familiar plot plays out at PIC

The Public Investment Corporation is the country’s biggest money pot
Opinion
5 days ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Looting the PIC to bankruptcy

Daniel Matjila is fighting to keep his job, and the Public Investment Corporation looks set to go the way of Eskom and SAA
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Loosening the PIC purse strings

The manager of state employees’ pensions is under attack and its management seems destined to follow the same path as those of Transnet, Denel, SAA ...
Opinion
5 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Another PIC boss in capturers’ crosshairs

PIC head Dan Matjila faces an unfolding process as gruesome as open-heart surgery without a shot of brandy
Opinion
7 days ago

CAROL PATON: State’s investment pile now a target for new set of looters

Is Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila next to get the chop?
Opinion
7 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Matjila and Buthelezi deny ‘plot’ at PIC
National
2.
DA lays charges against Just Coal CEO and ANC ...
National
3.
GEMS’s online advice column called potentially ...
National / Health
4.
Cosatu must take its strike to ‘Saxonwold, the ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

Gigaba, PIC to clear up ‘plan’ to raid pensions
National

No request has been made yet to PIC, says Malusi Gigaba
National

DA tells Gigaba to keep his hands off the PIC
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.