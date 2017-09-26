Matjila and Buthelezi deny ‘plot’ at PIC

On Tuesday, CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Dan Matjila and Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi put up a united front, with Matjila saying his claim that there was a plot to remove him had been misconstrued by the Sunday Times, and Buthelezi asserting there was no such plot.

The Sunday Times quoted Matjila as saying that there were people who “wanted the keys to the PIC”, and wanted him out.

This has been widely interpreted to be Buthelezi and deputy chairperson Xolani Mkhwanazi, who have taken a hard line in board meetings that Matjila should be investigated for alleged improprieties.

Buthelezi and Matjila also refuted media reports that the government had asked the PIC for R100bn to fund state-owned enterprises, a claim also refuted by Gigaba.