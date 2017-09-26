DA lays charges against Just Coal CEO and ANC Youth League leader over R500,000 donation

The DA will lay charges against Just Coal CEO Joe Singh and ANC Youth League president Collen Maine for allegedly contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

This follows reports that Maine accepted a R500,000 "donation" from Singh, in the hope that the ANC Youth League would convince Eskom not to terminate its contract with Just Coal.

DA public enterprises spokesperson Natasha Mazzone said on Tuesday that Singh "must immediately be arrested following his admission that he paid the ANCYL half a million rand in a bid to score political favours. Bribery is a crime and Singh must be held accountable for his illegal and unethical conduct."

She said Singh’s "shameless on-air confession is an admission of guilt and Maine’s acceptance of the questionable ‘donation’ points towards his complicity in a crime. This was not just a donation. This was clearly a bribe to persuade politically aligned individuals close to Eskom to act in Just Coal’s interest."

A Sunday Times report indicated that Maine had failed to deliver on his undertaking to Singh to get Eskom to reverse its decision.

Mazzone said the DA had also called on the ANC Youth League to come clean, and prove this was a legitimate donation and "that the monies did not line the pockets of any one individual but that it went towards the empowerment of our youth".