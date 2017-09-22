National

State entities need to look into their work with KPMG, says Malusi Gigaba

Recent developments show the importance of audit rotation, the finance minister says

22 September 2017 - 14:42 Genevieve Quintal
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba wants government and its entities to consider reviewing their work with professional services firm KPMG to ensure their audit processes have not been compromised.

Gigaba also called on government entities to take appropriate steps where there has been any compromise.

The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) is conducting its own independent investigation of KPMG and the role it played in auditing Gupta-owned companies and in the South African Revenue Service (SARS) report on the so-called rogue unit.

In addition to this, the South African Institute of Chartered Accounts (Saica), the industry body for professionals, is expected to make an announcement on Friday regarding its own investigation of its members employed at KPMG.

We should all join hands in rooting out bad elements that undermine the optimal functioning of our promising economy and its globally reputable institutions.

"It is … warranted and critical that the relevant law enforcements and bodies such as Irba look into this matter to identify and sanction those responsible for any wrongdoing," Gigaba said on Friday.

"We should all join hands in rooting out bad elements that undermine the optimal functioning of our promising economy and its globally reputable institutions."

Gigaba said the recent developments highlighted the risks posed by market dominance and concentration of a few firms in key industries. This offered yet another opportunity for introspection and reforms, he said.

"We call for a concerted effort by all stakeholders to open up the sector to more players for a more de-concentrated and transformed audit sector."

Gigaba said the developments around KPMG also reaffirmed the need for the mandatory rotation of audit firms.

"In this regard, government should explore possible regulations for both the public and private sector in an effort to ensure and preserve the integrity and good governance in the audit fraternity," Gigaba said.

"This move will not only ensure that companies diversify their audit options but also build in a peer review oversight mechanism."

Gigaba said it could not be in the interest of good governance to have one audit firm auditing a company perpetually.

In early June 2017, Irba issued a rule prescribing that after 10 years listed companies had to implement mandatory audit firm rotation with effect from April 1 2023.

However, the issue has split opinion in the both the accounting profession and in listed companies.

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: When credibility wilts in the heat of scrutiny

'KPMG withdrawing all of its findings and recommendations around its report into the so-called SARS “spy unit” was a staggering betrayal of our trust'
Lifestyle
8 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Banking sector could be most at risk of collateral damage if KPMG went under

‘The dreaded words ‘systemic risk’ are being whispered in banking circles’
Opinion
1 day ago

ROB ROSE: Resisting taxes — is it moral?

Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s unbridled attack on KPMG shows that the tax authority doesn’t know what it doesn’t know — and that is ominous, writes ...
Opinion
1 day ago

KPMG: A reputation in need of repair

After a vague and half-hearted apology, the audit firm faces a backlash from consumers and clients — and a long journey to redemption
News & Fox
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Time for KPMG to pay the piper

The partners and staff of the SA unit of KPMG now know only too well what the wages of sin are
Opinion
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: New KPMG boss says 'excellent firm' has role to play

Dlomu, the first non-accountant CEO in the firm, says it would not be good for SA if KPMG folds
Companies
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Dozens arrested at hijacked Hillbrow buildings in ...
National
2.
Court dismisses Symington’s case to halt ...
National
3.
State entities need to look into their work with ...
National
4.
‘I don’t think you love truth,’ Makhosi Khoza ...
National

Related Articles

DA takes the state capture fight to McKinsey — on home soil in London
National

KPMG suspended from SA's leading business body
Business

Gordhan, Jonas demand full disclosure in meeting with KPMG bosses
News

Saica to launch inquiry into members employed by KPMG
Companies / Financial Services

KPMG damage-control machine homes in on Gordhan and Jonas
Companies / Financial Services

Gordhan to meet with KPMG International — and is considering legal action
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.