Judge denies axed PetroSA directors’ bid to be reinstated

The High Court in the Western Cape has dismissed an urgent application by two former PetroSA board members to have their dismissals set aside and for them to be reinstated.

The application was brought by William Steenkamp and Owen Tobias, who were removed on July 5 by the Central Energy Fund, PetroSA’s holding company.

In his affidavit to the court, Steenkamp painted a rather bleak picture of a long-running power struggle between PetroSA and the CEF.

He accused the CEF’s former and current board of attempting to usurp the powers and functions of PetroSA, and take over its capital expenditure and procurement processes.

This follows the resignation of the majority of the PetroSA board in June amid deep financial woes.

Judge Lee Bozalek, in his judgment on Friday, said Steenkamp and Tobias had failed to establish that the "impugned decision" was one that a reasonable decision maker could not have reached, particularly in light of the "very substantial financial difficulties" PetroSA found itself in and the strained relationship between the state-owned oil company and CEF.

"I consider further that the applicants have failed to establish that it was not justifiable or reasonable to replace them as directors, some five or six months short of the end of their term," Bozalek said.

He said the reasons for the impugned decision given by CEF in its answering affidavit could not simply be dismissed out of hand as irrational or unreasonable.

During arguments, Terry Motau for the CEF argued that Steenkamp and Tobias had acted purely in their own interests to secure an additional period of their term as board directors of PetroSA.

However, Bozalek said on an overall reading of the papers, he was not persuaded that they had brought the application to further their own interests.

It was based on this that Bozalek said he could not make a cost order.

CEF and the two former board members would bear their own costs.

CEF chairman Luvo Makasi said the board felt vindicated by the court judgment, especially with regard to its decision having been found to be lawful and rational.

“On a personal level, I am relieved because the application was prepared and personalised around my ability to make a decision that is rational and in the interest of PetroSA,” he said.

“I hope we will now use the opportunity to turn around the fortunes of PetroSA and provide the much needed answers to South Africans about the losses of billions that have been incurred over the years at PetroSA.”

He said the CEF would also ensure that jobs at PetroSA were preserved and that all the group’s subsidiaries were running at a profit.

In his affidavit, Steenkamp alleged that the pair were removed from the board after they were accused of failing to support a bid by a Russian company preferred by President Jacob Zuma for a "framework agreement" for a partnership around "Block 9", a demarcated area awarded to PetroSA for the exploration of gas.

Steenkamp also accused Anda Bici, an adviser to Makasi, of favouring a Nigerian firm linked to ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize and that he was offered a post on the boards of either Eskom or South African Airways if he agreed to resign from the PetroSA board.

Bici accused Steenkamp of lying.

On Friday Bici said he also felt vindicated by the judgment and that he knew the truth would always come out.

“Now that the matter has been resolved by the high court, our focus is on the task at hand which is to break new-grounds as CEF in terms of attracting new markets, new investments and sound business decisions,” he said.