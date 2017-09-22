Former ANC member Makhosi Khoza and ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa engaged in a fiery exchange on SABC’s Morning Live programme on Friday, as Khoza again laid into the ruling party.

Khoza wished Kodwa good luck saying‚ "Sharp sharp‚ do the right thing‚ bru‚" after he spoke boisterously of the ANC’s resolve to tackle corruption.

She equated her resignation from the party at the historic Liliesleaf Farm in Johannesburg on Thursday to a divorce‚ saying she had spent more time in the organisation than with her biological parents.

Asked by Morning Live presenter Leanne Manas when the ANC would act against corrupt members‚ Kodwa said the "KPMG saga" meant that there could be "no suggestion" that the leaked e-mails from the controversial Gupta family were "false or fake news".

"We’ve got to be firm on corruption. We must deal with tigers and [small] fries at the same time, so that the scapegoats must not be officials. We must deal with those for whom officials are acting on their behalf‚" said Kodwa.

Khoza said she was "demoted upwards" from her position as chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) after she called on former ANC regional treasurer, Alpha Shelembe, to resign from his position as Pietermaritzburg deputy mayor.