DA takes the state capture fight to McKinsey — on home soil in London

The PR firm was expelled from the body, has been ditched by a number of clients and is under administration.

"The DA will not back down in our pursuit of full accountability in these matters," Maimane said at a media briefing on Friday.

"As was evident in the Bell Pottinger case, those in the private sector who are caught in dodgy dealings with the powerful and the corrupt will be brought to book and face full accountability."

With regard to accounting firm KPMG — which has also conceded to having acted improperly in its works for Gupta-owned companies — Maimane said he would write to Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago asking him to confirm whether senior management or other employees at the firm reported any suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Centre as they were obliged to do.

He also wants KPMG to offer a public explanation of the details surrounding its report into the so-called "rogue unit" at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

It must clarify how the report came about, why the firm failed its own internal quality controls and whether anyone at SARS interfered in the process.

Maimane also wants KPMG to open its books and make public all its dealings with those involved in state capture, including all Gupta-aligned companies and any government entities; to ensure that all individuals implicated in any "underhand" work done for Gupta-aligned interests are removed from the firm; and to make public any bonuses or severance packages paid to senior executives who left because of the scandal.