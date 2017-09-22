National

DA takes the state capture fight to McKinsey — on home soil in London

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is to ask the UK Serious Fraud Office to investigate the allegedly corrupt dealings of global consultancy firm McKinsey in terms of the country’s Bribery Act.

McKinsey’s headquarters are based in London.

The request is based on revelations about McKinsey’s role in facilitating corruption at Eskom in collaboration with the Gupta-associated Trillian.

The DA also laid criminal charges of fraud, racketeering and collusion under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act against McKinsey this week.

Its action against McKinsey is similar to the action it took against public relations firm Bell Pottinger, which the DA reported to the UK public relations industry body because of its work for the Guptas and its racially divisive campaign against "white monopoly capital".

The PR firm was expelled from the body, has been ditched by a number of clients and is under administration.

"The DA will not back down in our pursuit of full accountability in these matters," Maimane said at a media briefing on Friday.

"As was evident in the Bell Pottinger case, those in the private sector who are caught in dodgy dealings with the powerful and the corrupt will be brought to book and face full accountability."

With regard to accounting firm KPMG — which has also conceded to having acted improperly in its works for Gupta-owned companies — Maimane said he would write to Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago asking him to confirm whether senior management or other employees at the firm reported any suspicious transactions to the Financial Intelligence Centre as they were obliged to do.

He also wants KPMG to offer a public explanation of the details surrounding its report into the so-called "rogue unit" at the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

It must clarify how the report came about, why the firm failed its own internal quality controls and whether anyone at SARS interfered in the process.

Maimane also wants KPMG to open its books and make public all its dealings with those involved in state capture, including all Gupta-aligned companies and any government entities; to ensure that all individuals implicated in any "underhand" work done for Gupta-aligned interests are removed from the firm; and to make public any bonuses or severance packages paid to senior executives who left because of the scandal.

