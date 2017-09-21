Treasury moots plan to reform ombud schemes

The reform of the ombud system ties in with the introduction of the Twin Peaks model of regulation, which will create two regulators for the financial services sector — one for market conduct and the other for prudential regulation.

The reforms aim to achieve complete sector coverage of the ombud system, reduce the current fragmentation and strengthen and harmonise ombud practices by developing a common best-practice approach. The structure and governance of the different schemes, which currently vary substantially, would also be standardised.

There are six different financial sector ombud schemes, some of which are established through statute while others are established through industry initiative.

"While the system has provided vital assistance in resolving the disputes of many customers, there are weaknesses, inconsistences and inefficiencies in its operation that may be hampering the achievement of good customer outcomes," the Treasury’s policy document notes. "The system is underutilised and is insufficiently known or trusted.

"There is general consensus that the ombud system could be much better known by South Africans and be easier to navigate. The numbers of complaints and monies given back to consumers for cases related to known chronic abuse remains disproportionately low."

The document also suggests that the silo, institutional-based nature of the ombud schemes has arguably not kept pace with structural changes across the financial sector.

