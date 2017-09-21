Home affairs to press ahead with centralised border control authority

"An importer would rather bring his goods through Mozambique or any other port rather than SA and we are losing business in that way," he said.

The department was still spearheading the centralised authority despite contention about its workings and its failure to pass through Parliament in May, when the National Assembly did not achieve a quorum to allow a vote on it.

It has also been rejected by Treasury and the South African Revenue Service over the potential fallout that would result from the transfer of custom collection activities from the revenue authority.

Mackay explained this was not the intention of the Border Management Authority.

He said it would only serve as an implementation point, which would not dictate policy, while the different departments involved at the country’s ports of entry would still conduct their duties independently.

"The issues of migration and the requirements to enter the country would still be set by the Department of Home Affairs, the customs department would still set the tariffs and the laws and policies with regards to goods coming into the country," Mackay explained.

The department said it would not, however, continue with business as usual because the detrimental effects of having border management roles scattered among different government departments were too costly.

Mkhize said the department planned to introduce digital systems when the authority was established to solve challenges posed by fraudulent entrants to the country. Online applications and biometric systems would make immigration policies more effective, she said.

The Border Management Authority "is not about raising walls and gates but ensuring the government is seen to be in control of how people enter the country and why they are here", Mkhize added.

International Labour Organisation director in the Pretoria office Joni Musabayana cautioned the government about leaning towards the securitisation of migration as opposed to prioritising human rights.

He said the department had the responsibility of finding a balance between the security needs of the country and migration and economic benefits.

"This tension is what the paper is challenged with.

"However, we welcome the progress the paper has made in trying to address the economic issues," he said.

