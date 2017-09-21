Gordhan to meet with KPMG International — and is considering legal action

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan will be meeting with international auditing and accounting firm KPMG International on Thursday.

Business Day understands that KPMG’s global chairperson, John Veihmeyer, requested the meeting with Gordhan. This follows an announcement by KPMG last week that it had concluded its investigation into the company’s handling of numerous Gupta accounts and that it was withdrawing its findings on the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS) so-called rogue unit.

The probe, conducted by KPMG International, concluded with cleaning out the top management at KPMG SA. Four days after the announcement, Veihmeyer apologised to SA in a statement, saying: "This is not who we are."

Following KPMG’s announcement, Gordhan said he was considering taking legal action. In a statement, he said he was surprised by the "scant regard" shown for KPMG’s role in the "capture" of SARS and the huge damage it had done to "the livelihoods and reputations of a very professional‚ honest and loyal group of public servants".