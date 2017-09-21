Gordhan to meet with KPMG International — and is considering legal action
KPMG’s global chairperson, John Veihmeyer, requested the meeting with Gordhan, who is surprised by the ‘scant regard’ shown for KPMG’s role in the ‘capture" of SARS’
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan will be meeting with international auditing and accounting firm KPMG International on Thursday.
Business Day understands that KPMG’s global chairperson, John Veihmeyer, requested the meeting with Gordhan. This follows an announcement by KPMG last week that it had concluded its investigation into the company’s handling of numerous Gupta accounts and that it was withdrawing its findings on the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS) so-called rogue unit.
The probe, conducted by KPMG International, concluded with cleaning out the top management at KPMG SA. Four days after the announcement, Veihmeyer apologised to SA in a statement, saying: "This is not who we are."
Following KPMG’s announcement, Gordhan said he was considering taking legal action. In a statement, he said he was surprised by the "scant regard" shown for KPMG’s role in the "capture" of SARS and the huge damage it had done to "the livelihoods and reputations of a very professional‚ honest and loyal group of public servants".
Gordhan added that the overenthusiastic collaboration of senior KPMG personnel — whether in current employment at KPMG or not — and their collusion with nefarious characters in SARS‚ "directly contributed to state capture".
On Monday, SARS commissioner Tom Moyane insisted that KPMG’s report on the "rogue unit" stood, despite the audit firm having withdrawn it. Moyane has referred KPMG to Parliament’s public accounts committee and has written to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to blacklist the audit firm from doing business with the state.
However, KPMG is regulated by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA), which is set to report to the standing committee on finance on October 3 on the status of its investigation into the firm.
All the reports in one place
Browse the full collection of our journalists' investigative reports into the leaked Gupta emails
IRBA is conducting an investigation into KPMG’s auditing of Linkway Trading — allegedly used to channel R30m of taxpayers’ money to fund the infamous 2013 Sun City wedding — and the SARS report.
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants also intended to launch an independent enquiry into KPMG’s conduct; however, IRBA said the institute, as a member body, did not have the legal mandate to do so. "We call on the market to respect IRBA’s due process, as required by its legislation," it said, "and allow it to run its proper course."
Please login or register to comment.