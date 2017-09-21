National

Gordhan to meet with KPMG International — and is considering legal action

KPMG’s global chairperson, John Veihmeyer, requested the meeting with Gordhan, who is surprised by the ‘scant regard’ shown for KPMG’s role in the ‘capture" of SARS’

21 September 2017 - 15:35 Genevieve Quintal
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan will be meeting with international auditing and accounting firm KPMG International on Thursday.

Business Day understands that KPMG’s global chairperson, John Veihmeyer, requested the meeting with Gordhan. This follows an announcement by KPMG last week that it had concluded its investigation into the company’s handling of numerous Gupta accounts and that it was withdrawing its findings on the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS) so-called rogue unit.

The probe, conducted by KPMG International, concluded with cleaning out the top management at KPMG SA. Four days after the announcement, Veihmeyer apologised to SA in a statement, saying: "This is not who we are."

Following KPMG’s announcement, Gordhan said he was considering taking legal action. In a statement, he said he was surprised by the "scant regard" shown for KPMG’s role in the "capture" of SARS and the huge damage it had done to "the livelihoods and reputations of a very professional‚ honest and loyal group of public servants".

EXCLUSIVE: New KPMG boss says 'excellent firm' has role to play

Dlomu, the first non-accountant CEO in the firm, says it would not be good for SA if KPMG folds
Companies
10 hours ago

Gordhan added that the overenthusiastic collaboration of senior KPMG personnel — whether in current employment at KPMG or not — and their collusion with nefarious characters in SARS‚ "directly contributed to state capture".

On Monday, SARS commissioner Tom Moyane insisted that KPMG’s report on the "rogue unit" stood, despite the audit firm having withdrawn it. Moyane has referred KPMG to Parliament’s public accounts committee and has written to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to blacklist the audit firm from doing business with the state.

However, KPMG is regulated by the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA), which is set to report to the standing committee on finance on October 3 on the status of its investigation into the firm.

IRBA is conducting an investigation into KPMG’s auditing of Linkway Trading — allegedly used to channel R30m of taxpayers’ money to fund the infamous 2013 Sun City wedding — and the SARS report.

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants also intended to launch an independent enquiry into KPMG’s conduct; however, IRBA said the institute, as a member body, did not have the legal mandate to do so. "We call on the market to respect IRBA’s due process, as required by its legislation," it said, "and allow it to run its proper course."

HILARY JOFFE: Banking sector could be most at risk of collateral damage if KPMG went under

‘The dreaded words ‘systemic risk’ are being whispered in banking circles’
Opinion
10 hours ago

ROB ROSE: Resisting taxes — is it moral?

Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s unbridled attack on KPMG shows that the tax authority doesn’t know what it doesn’t know — and that is ominous, writes ...
Opinion
10 hours ago

KPMG: A reputation in need of repair

After a vague and half-hearted apology, the audit firm faces a backlash from consumers and clients — and a long journey to redemption
News & Fox
10 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Time for KPMG to pay the piper

The partners and staff of the SA unit of KPMG now know only too well what the wages of sin are
Opinion
10 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sassa probes R400m in tenders that Outa wants ...
National / Labour
2.
Guptas will still be able to pay staff and ...
National
3.
Racism complaint against Rajesh Gupta laid with ...
National
4.
Gordhan to meet with KPMG International — and is ...
National

Related Articles

KPMG's woes worry Reserve Bank
Companies / Financial Services

KPMG SA CEO wants an independent probe into firm
Companies / Financial Services

TOM EATON: A brief history of KPMG's unique auditing style
Business

FROM THE FT: McKinsey has closed its eyes to the Guptas’ machinations
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.