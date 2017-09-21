National

EXCLUSIVE: Mbalula orders major shake-up at police intelligence unit

21 September 2017 - 05:44 Stephan Hofstatter
Fikile Mbalula. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has ordered a massive shake-up at the crime intelligence division of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Business Day has seen a directive Mbalula sent on September 12 to newly appointed acting head of crime intelligence Major-General King Ngcobo that institutes sweeping changes, tightens his grip on the division and beefs up its capacity to spy on citizens.

The directive imposes tighter ministerial controls on the division’s R700m slush fund that regularly faces allegations of being looted or used to fight factional political battles.

Sources at crime intelligence who cannot be named because they are not authorised to talk to the media said the spy division’s top brass met this week to implement the changes.

Crime intelligence boss given marching orders

The acting police commissioner is to oversee functions at the unit as union welcomes the move
National
1 month ago

Police watchdog Ipid and intelligence head vow to work together to fight corruption

Ipid head Robert McBride and intelligence inspector-general Setlhomamaru Dintwe will identify possible joint investigations, such as where the police ...
National
1 month ago

Reprieve for crime intelligence personnel

The unit gives in to demands by unions to withdraw the directive transferring all crime intelligence personnel to regular police stations
National
3 months ago

Police union issues ultimatum over restructuring

It is feared that the directive moving crime intelligence officers could further weaken the division
National
3 months ago

