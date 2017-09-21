National

Outa wants colliery funds frozen, after Guptas fail to halt Bank of Baroda closures

Outa is seeking an urgent interdict to prevent R1.75bn in rehabilitation funds leaving the country

21 September 2017 - 10:03 Genevieve Quintal and Staff Writer
The gallery reacts after Gupta-owned company Oakbay lost an attempt to interdict the Bank of Baroda from closing their bank accounts on Thursday. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE TIMES
The gallery reacts after Gupta-owned company Oakbay lost an attempt to interdict the Bank of Baroda from closing their bank accounts on Thursday. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE TIMES

Hours after the High Court in Pretoria dismissed the Guptas’ application for an urgent interdict to stop the Bank of Baroda closing their bank accounts, civic group Outa said it would file an urgent interdict to compel the bank to freeze R1.75bn in rehabilitation funds for the Optimum and Koornfontein collieries.

The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed the Gupta’s application for an urgent interdict to stop the Bank of Baroda from closing their bank accounts.

The Guptas’ high court application was dismissed with costs on Thursday.

Judge Hans Fabricius said the Gupta companies had not pleaded a cause of action based on provisions of Section 34 of the Constitution.

"In our law there is no recognised cause of action for an 'interim-interim' interdict based on requirements other than those recognised at common law for an interim interdict," he said.

About 20 Gupta-owned companies had approached the court after Bank of Baroda gave the family three months notice of the closures‚ which are due to come into effect at the end of September.

Outa said on Thursday that it would file its application later in the day, and expected it to be heard within days.

“We want to ensure that this money doesn’t leave the country or find its way into the Gupta family’s pockets,” said Outa’s Ben Theron.

The Department of Mineral Resources gave an assurance about three weeks ago that the rehabilitation funds — intended to rehabilitate the areas surrounding the mines when mining activities cease — were intact.

That was in response to an inquiry from Outa.

