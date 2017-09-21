Outa wants colliery funds frozen, after Guptas fail to halt Bank of Baroda closures

Judge Hans Fabricius said the Gupta companies had not pleaded a cause of action based on provisions of Section 34 of the Constitution.

"In our law there is no recognised cause of action for an 'interim-interim' interdict based on requirements other than those recognised at common law for an interim interdict," he said.

About 20 Gupta-owned companies had approached the court after Bank of Baroda gave the family three months notice of the closures‚ which are due to come into effect at the end of September.

Outa said on Thursday that it would file its application later in the day, and expected it to be heard within days.

“We want to ensure that this money doesn’t leave the country or find its way into the Gupta family’s pockets,” said Outa’s Ben Theron.

The Department of Mineral Resources gave an assurance about three weeks ago that the rehabilitation funds — intended to rehabilitate the areas surrounding the mines when mining activities cease — were intact.

That was in response to an inquiry from Outa.