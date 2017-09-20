Uber reviews its Asia operations amid allegations of overseas bribery

San Francisco — Uber Technologies, facing a federal probe into whether it broke laws against overseas bribery, has embarked on a review of its Asia operations and notified US officials about payments made by staff in Indonesia, people with knowledge of the matter said.

As the US justice department looks into a possible criminal case, Uber is working with law firm O’Melveny & Myers to examine records of foreign payments and interview employees, raising questions about why some potentially problematic business dealings weren’t disclosed sooner, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

Attorneys are focused on suspicious activity in at least five Asian countries: China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea. For instance, Uber’s law firm is reviewing a web of financial arrangements tied to the Malaysian government that may have influenced lawmakers there, the people said.

Uber said it’s co-operating with investigators but declined to comment further. Wyn Hornbuckle, a justice department spokesperson, declined to comment.

Late in 2016, Uber had a run-in with Indonesian police over the location of an office in Jakarta providing support to local drivers, people with knowledge of the events said. Police officers said the space was outside city zoning for businesses, so an employee decided to dole out multiple, small payments to police to continue operating there, the people said. The transactions showed up on the employee’s expense reports, described as payments to local authorities.

Uber fired the employee, the people said. Alan Jiang, the company’s head of Indonesia business who approved the expense report, was placed on a leave of absence and has since left the company. Jiang didn’t respond to requests for comment.

At least one senior member of the legal team at Uber initially decided not to report the incident to US officials when he learned of it late last year, the people said. After the justice department approached Uber about possible violations of America’s Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, Uber informed officials about what happened in Indonesia. The justice department can be more lenient when a company voluntarily discloses information.