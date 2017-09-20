Transforming Joburg’s ground zero will require resolve and sensitivity

The rates income from the Johannesburg central business district (CBD) has reduced drastically, with many properties now having little or no value. For Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce president Ernest Mahlaule this is a major concern.

"There are many factors that need to be urgently attended to in order to address the situation," he says, "including, but not limited to, conducting the necessary ongoing maintenance of the buildings and stopping building hijackers and illegal occupation before they happen. Most of them are simply taking advantage of national policy’s stipulation that alternative occupation must be provided whenever an eviction takes place."

The same laws apply to Cape Town, yet its mayoral committee member (MMC) for finance, Johan van der Merwe, says "residential space near Cape Town is highly desirable due to sea and mountain views, and these same natural features limit how much space is available.

"Nevertheless," he says, "great success has been achieved in leveraging these natural assets over the past 10 years or so, to the point where we believe the upward trajectory of property values now has a momentum of its own."