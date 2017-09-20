IN-DEPTH
Transforming Joburg’s ground zero will require resolve and sensitivity
The rates income from the Johannesburg central business district (CBD) has reduced drastically, with many properties now having little or no value. For Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce president Ernest Mahlaule this is a major concern.
"There are many factors that need to be urgently attended to in order to address the situation," he says, "including, but not limited to, conducting the necessary ongoing maintenance of the buildings and stopping building hijackers and illegal occupation before they happen. Most of them are simply taking advantage of national policy’s stipulation that alternative occupation must be provided whenever an eviction takes place."
The same laws apply to Cape Town, yet its mayoral committee member (MMC) for finance, Johan van der Merwe, says "residential space near Cape Town is highly desirable due to sea and mountain views, and these same natural features limit how much space is available.
"Nevertheless," he says, "great success has been achieved in leveraging these natural assets over the past 10 years or so, to the point where we believe the upward trajectory of property values now has a momentum of its own."
The City of Cape Town created the Anti-Land Invasion Unit to monitor city-owned land to prevent illegal occupation.
Property prices near Cape Town’s CBD have become too expensive for all but the very rich. Researchers say this excludes the poor and middle-class residential buyers, who must seek affordable property further afield.
The State of Cape Town Central City Report produced by the Cape Town Central City Improvement District says the average price of an apartment in the 57 residential complexes in the CBD is R2.3m.
Woodstock, historically a lower-income area, is under pressure as developers move in and displace poor families.
Cape Town’s MMC for transport and urban development, Brett Herron, says the council is aware of the growing distances between housing developments and places of work.
It has revised the Municipal Spatial Development Framework for 2017-22 to reflect the changes.
The new plan "prioritises public investment and incentivises private investment in integration zones and along main transit corridors within this urban inner core", says Heron. "We have approximately 18,400ha of developable land within the city. It is a long-term priority to raise citywide densities and reduce the average transport costs. The emphasis is on inward growth."
City councils and property owners in SA’s biggest cities consider themselves victims of the prevention of illegal eviction legislation, although Johannesburg appears to be struggling more, particularly with regard to the rights of squatters or other nonpaying property occupiers.
In Cape Town, the Marikana and Siqalo informal settlements were formed through co-ordinated illegal land invasions "and it was not possible within the current legal framework for these residents to be removed", says Xanthea Limberg, the MMC for informal settlements, water and waste services and energy.
The original act was promulgated in 1998. It soon became apparent that the law was deficient and open to abuse by squatters and building hijackers. It was reworked and an amendment introduced to Parliament in March 2010, but has been gathering dust ever since.
Courts can issue eviction notices after considering the circumstances, but the process can be lengthy and expensive.
The South African National Civics Organisation says it is strongly resisting the amendments to prevention of illegal eviction. "Remember, the law is on your side," a pamphlet reads.
"The Prevention of Illegal Eviction Act of 1998 states that once a person occupies an empty dwelling for more than 48 hours, he or she cannot be evicted without a court order granted to the registered owner. To obtain a court order can take months or even years due to postponements that our lawyers arrange and can cost the registered owner thousands of rands," says Limberg.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba is aware of the colossal challenges of the inner city but insists that the metro council’s housing and development companies are coming up with solutions.
A 2017 budget of R136.5m, together with an allocation of R188m from the Department of Human Settlements, has given Mashaba a war chest of nearly R330m to at least launch an invigorated house-building programme for the poor. But it is not enough to make a significant dent in the affordable housing deficit of 300,000 units.
"Fast-tracking housing delivery is a major priority, as is the installation of an efficient and effective public transport system," says Mashaba.
"We are analysing city-owned buildings with the intention of converting them into affordable, low-cost housing for our residents within the inner city. We want to accommodate workers closer to business hubs and places of work.
"These buildings will also be converted into affordable commercial spaces for the benefit of businesses and entrepreneurs.
"Our ultimate aim is to ensure that we have diverse integrated communities which are connected to economic opportunities," says Mashaba.
The disparity in house prices near the Johannesburg CBD is huge, caused by the hijacking of buildings and the failure of the city to maintain certain suburbs.
"You can buy a 60m² to 70m² flat in Berea for around R150,000. You go a few kilometres down the road — to Killarney, say — a flat of the same size is R1.5m," says Johannesburg Business Forum member Pat Corbin. "How can you have a differential of 10 times within 2km-3km?
"There are some beautiful flats in Berea and Yeoville. But what are they worth?"
In Cape Town central, the average asking price for a studio apartment is R2.6m; for a one-bedroom R2.8m; and for a two-bedroom, R5.3m.
The Cape Town Central City Improvement District reports that the addition of nine new residential property developments, with apartment prices starting at just more than R2m on average, means that this market is overcatered.
Van der Merwe maintains that "the city is working hard to ensure that affordable housing is available in the inner city and to develop economic nodes in other areas".
Johannesburg is grappling with the issue of home ownership as a possible solution. Some councillors believe that the problems in social housing would not have arisen if recipients had not been given title to their social housing. Deeds of sale would have been quicker, more secure and more cost effective, they maintain.
Johannesburg’s inner city is a restless tide of people.
"The city has 770,000 unemployed people with a jobless rate of 28.2%," reports Mashaba.
"Complicating matters, we also face a substantial housing backlog of over 300,000 units. This is evident in the 181 informal settlements without the most basic of services."
Van der Merwe believes the renewal of the Cape Town CBD is a good case study of how sustained commitment and public-private partnerships can rejuvenate urban spaces, with many strategies that could be adapted and applied to Johannesburg’s situation.
"We have drafted an efficient and workable legislative and administrative framework to facilitate and govern special ratings areas, which are so instrumental in improving the character of the space," he says.
"In addition to the Central City Improvement District, 38 city improvement districts have been created, with some 16 communities actively pursuing establishment by July 2019.
"Cumulatively, since inception, the [city improvement districts] have injected about R1.5bn into the greater Cape Town area and in the past number of years, the payment ratio for the full city municipal accounts in the [districts] has exceeded the 100% mark, reflecting the confidence in the model."
