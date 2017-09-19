"Brakfontein mine employs just over 400 people‚" he said.

"The demands are very clear here. We are converging as community members and workers of that mine … at the end of this month, the last bank is to shut down their [Gupta family’s] accounts with Shiva [uranium mine in Klerksdorp]; we are obviously going to have 400 people unemployed‚" the man said.

The Bank of Baroda is the only remaining bank in SA that still has active bank accounts with Gupta family businesses‚ after the so-called big four‚ Standard Bank‚ FNB‚ ABSA and Nedbank‚ closed the family’s facilities in 2016.

The Guptas launched an urgent court application for an interim interdict in the High Court in Pretoria in August in an attempt to stop the closure of the accounts.

However‚ it emerged in court papers that the employees of more than 20 Gupta businesses still operating had always been paid via an agent, and salaries were never distributed from the Baroda accounts.

Legal counsel for Baroda argued that the money for salaries can easily be paid from an overseas bank.

ANN7 broadcast live images of its reporters in front of ABSA bank in Delmas‚ cutting to shots of a relatively small group of protesters dancing and singing outside the bank.