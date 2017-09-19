Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National

Moyane insists KPMG’s ‘rogue unit’ report stands, despite firm's withdrawal

19 September 2017 - 05:51 Natasha Marrian
South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Image:

South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane rounded on KPMG on Monday, insisting that the report it had compiled on the "rogue unit" stood, despite the audit firm having withdrawn it.

KPMG faces the prospect of legal action from former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who was implicated in the report.

Moyane was left with a public relations nightmare last Friday when KPMG withdrew the report, citing shortcomings. But Moyane argued on Monday that the audit firm had no authority to withdraw its findings and recommendations, saying KPMG had relinquished all rights to the report when it was handed over to SARS in December 2015.

In an attempt to repair the damage to its reputation, caused by its handling of politically sensitive accounts, KPMG has been drawn into a wider political battle, particularly the one raging within SARS over the activities of an alleged "rogue" or "covert unit" at the tax agency, which was used in an attempt to discredit Gordhan during his short stint as finance minister after the axing of Nhlanhla Nene in December 2015.

It’s now all-out war between Tom Moyane and ‘unethical’ KPMG

Sars commissioner says he’ll do everything in his power to get the firm blacklisted in SA after it dropped its Sars ‘rogue unit’ ...
National
17 hours ago

Moyane announces legal action against KPMG for withdrawing rogue unit report

'SARS has been completely taken aback by KPMG’s abhorrent and unethical behaviour'
News
21 hours ago

EDITORIAL: KPMG’s offer cannot undo damage wrought on South Africa

Offering to repay R63m — the fees the firm earned from SARS and the Guptas — cannot begin to compensate SA or some of the people involved ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Forensic flimflam: KPMG's weak apology does not account for its central role in SARS's capture

The audit firm’s treacherous relationship with the Guptas and state capture has deep roots, writes Natasha Marrian
Opinion
1 day ago

