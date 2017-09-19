Moyane insists KPMG’s ‘rogue unit’ report stands, despite firm's withdrawal

South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane rounded on KPMG on Monday, insisting that the report it had compiled on the "rogue unit" stood, despite the audit firm having withdrawn it.

KPMG faces the prospect of legal action from former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who was implicated in the report.

Moyane was left with a public relations nightmare last Friday when KPMG withdrew the report, citing shortcomings. But Moyane argued on Monday that the audit firm had no authority to withdraw its findings and recommendations, saying KPMG had relinquished all rights to the report when it was handed over to SARS in December 2015.

In an attempt to repair the damage to its reputation, caused by its handling of politically sensitive accounts, KPMG has been drawn into a wider political battle, particularly the one raging within SARS over the activities of an alleged "rogue" or "covert unit" at the tax agency, which was used in an attempt to discredit Gordhan during his short stint as finance minister after the axing of Nhlanhla Nene in December 2015.

