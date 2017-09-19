National

Lindiwe Sisulu is latest minister accused of being ‘Gupta by association’

19 September 2017 - 13:50 Staff Writer
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: REUTERS
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: REUTERS

On Tuesday, Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu denied she had ever attended an event hosted by the controversial Gupta family, and said she had received several media queries about allegations circulating on social media that she had attended a Gupta event in 2015.

"The so called ‘Gupta leaks’ e-mails doing the rounds on social media purporting that [the] minister was among the list of people who accepted some form of invite by the Gupta family in February 2015 is regrettable and should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves‚" Sisulu’s office said in a statement.

"Whoever is behind this smear campaign against the minister‚ for obvious reasons‚ is urged to desist from doing so immediately."

Sisulu has announced her candidacy for the ANC leadership ahead of the party’s elective conference in December. In the run-up to the hotly contested conference‚ she has frequently spoken out against state capture allegations swirling around the Guptas.

Sisulu fears she will be next as dirty tricks hit Ramaphosa

'We are descending to the levels of salacious stories to detract the campaigns. The issue of conduct can be looked into but at whose expense?'
Politics
15 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
OBITUARY: Cees Bruggemans — a cutting wit and a ...
National
2.
Chemical castration of bull elephants fast ...
National / Science & Environment
3.
Former Hawks boss placed on retirement at lower ...
National
4.
Lindiwe Sisulu is latest minister accused of ...
National

Related Articles

Sisulu fears she will be next as dirty tricks hit Ramaphosa
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.